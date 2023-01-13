Donald Trump Actually Has Critics Agreeing With His Latest Brazen Boast

Social media users mocked Donald Trump on Thursday after the twice-impeached former president boasted on his Truth Social platform:

“Importantly, I have single-handedly shown the American Public how Crooked and Corrupt our Government is. NOW WE CAN FIX IT!”

Attorney Ron Filipkowski shared a screen grab of the comment on Twitter, commenting that Trump “certainly did that every single day he was in office.”

He certainly did that every single day he was in office. pic.twitter.com/i38VMjD0Jk — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) January 13, 2023

Responses to the tweet shared a similar theme:

It’s the only thing he actually excelled at. — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) January 13, 2023

I have to agree with him on all but the last 5 words. — bellabeats (@syfy09) January 13, 2023

Holy crap, the mother of all confessions! — Elon Q Musk (@Steve_vs_3Dogs) January 13, 2023

It is odd how often he points out how horrible he is himself — Gregory Hoodin (@cincygreghoodin) January 13, 2023

Truer words were never spoken. — Mr. Bill (@Professor_Ragoo) January 13, 2023

Another Hall of Fame-level self-own. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) January 13, 2023

