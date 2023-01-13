Donald Trump Actually Has Critics Agreeing With His Latest Brazen Boast

Lee Moran
Social media users mocked Donald Trump on Thursday after the twice-impeached former president boasted on his Truth Social platform:

“Importantly, I have single-handedly shown the American Public how Crooked and Corrupt our Government is. NOW WE CAN FIX IT!”

Attorney Ron Filipkowski shared a screen grab of the comment on Twitter, commenting that Trump “certainly did that every single day he was in office.”

Responses to the tweet shared a similar theme:

