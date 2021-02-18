Donald Trump admits he misses being president and hints at 2024 White House run

Rozina Sabur
Donald Trump said he would not return to Twitter because it was &quot;boring&quot; - GETTY IMAGES
Donald Trump teased a potential a second run for office and admitted he misses being president as he broke his silence in a blitz of right-wing cable news interviews on Wednesday night.

The former US president continued to repeat false claims that he was the rightful winner of the 2020 election, telling Fox News: "I think we won substantially".

Mr Trump emerged from his public hiatus to comment on the passing of the veteran conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh, whom he called a "legend" of American radio.

The interviews were the first Mr Trump has given since leaving the White House.

Mr Trump said that that he had "really wanted to be somewhat quiet" since leaving Washington on January 20, unable to communicate with his large online following since being banned from Facebook and Twitter in the aftermath of the attack on the US Capitol.

"We don't want to go back to Twitter," Mr Trump told the conservative outlet Newsmax, adding: "I understand it's become very boring and millions are leaving."

Mr Trump said his team was still exploring its options for returning to social media and "negotiating with a number of people," but suggested he may build his own platform to communicate with his supporters.

"We're looking at a lot of different things," he said.

Mr Trump underscored the significant support he continues to command among Republican voters and appeared unphased by his recent second impeachment trial, even joking his polling numbers had surged since the proceedings. "I'm the only one who gets impeached and my numbers go up. I mean figure that one out," he quipped.

Asked whether he intends to run for president again in 2024, Mr Trump said he has not ruled out the possibility. "I won't say yet, but we have tremendous support," the former Republican leader said.

"It's too early to say... but I see a lot of great polls out there," he added.

Whatever his ultimate plans, Mr Trump made clear that he intends to remain a key player in GOP politics, hurling insults at the Republican senate leader Mitch McConnell, who has attempted to steer the party away from the former president. "The Republicans are soft, they only hit their own, like Mitch," he said.

Mr Trump also appeared to be keeping a close eye on his successor Joe Biden, and had evidently tuned into the Democrat's town hall event on Tuesday night.

"I saw that he said there was no vaccine before he came into office and yet he got a shot before he came into office," he laughed. "So either he's not telling the truth or he's mentally gone. One or the other."

"He's getting killed on this," he added. "Even the haters said, 'Well wait a minute, this vaccine was announced long before.'"

Asked whether he missed being president, Mr Trump replied: "I do."

"Everything was happening great… It’s too bad.”

