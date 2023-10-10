Donald Trump ahead in campaign fundraising; Nikki Haley closes in on Ron DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump sits in the court room on day 3 of his civil fraud trial at State Supreme Court on Wednesday in New York City. Pool Photo by Angela Weiss/UPI

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump outraised his competitors for the GOP presidential nomination in the third quarter, but former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is gaining momentum.

Haley, who served as ambassador to the United Nations in the Trump administration, raised $11 million in the third quarter, her campaign said Tuesday. Her fundraising rivals that of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is viewed as the closest contender to Trump.

Haley's campaign said it has $9.1 million in cash on hand.

"We have seen a big surge in support and have real momentum," Olivia Perez-Cubas, campaign spokeswoman, said in a statement. "Nikki is emerging as the candidate who can move America beyond the chaos and drama of the past and present, and we have the resources we need to do it."

DeSantis' campaign reported last week that he raised $15 million in the third quarter. The Federal Elections Commission reports more than $12 million in cash on hand for the campaign as of Sept. 18.

Former U.N. Ambassador and Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley addresses a crowd at Holy City Brewing in North Charleston, S.C. on September 8. Haley's campaign says it raised $11 million in the third quarter. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI

"The significant fundraising haul not only provides us with the resources we need in the fight for Iowa and beyond, but it also shuts down the doubters who counted out Ron DeSantis for far too long," James Uthmeier, DeSantis' campaign manager, said in a statement reported by Politico.

Trump maintains a healthy fundraising lead over the rest of the field. His campaign said it raised $45.5 million in the third quarter amid Trump's legal troubles, highlighted by new indictments in Fulton County, Ga., and Washington occurring during the quarter.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attends the 911 Commemoration Ceremony at the National September 11th Memorial and Museum in New York City. His campaign says it raised $15 million in the third quarter. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

The Trump campaign raised $7.1 million in the days following his arrest in Georgia, using his mugshot by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on merchandise.

Trump's campaign said it had more than $37.5 million in cash on hand as of the end of September.

Third-quarter fundraising data have not been updated for former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie or North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

On Monday, former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd suspended his campaign and said he will endorse Haley.