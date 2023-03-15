Donald Trump allies file ethics complaint against GOP rival Ron DeSantis

WASHINGTON – Allies of Donald Trump fired the latest political attack on Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, saying they would file an ethics complaint claiming that the Florida governor is using his office to mount a "shadow presidential campaign."

DeSantis' activity – including travel to primary states, a book deal and meetings with potential donors and campaign staff – "violates state and federal campaign finance laws," said the draft of the complaint addressed to the Florida Commission on Ethics and provided by Make America Great Again, Inc., a political action committee that backs Trump.

DeSantis Communications Director Taryn Fenske said in a statement on the complaint: “Adding this to the list of frivolous and politically motivated attacks. It’s inappropriate to use state ethics complaints for partisan purposes.”

Ever since he announced for president in mid-November, Trump has mounted a steady attack on DeSantis as the Florida governor has emerged as his leading rival for the 2024 nomination.

President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Canal Point, Fla., on March 29, 2019.

DeSantis is hardly the first sitting governor to consider a presidential campaign, or face criticism for allegedly mixing the two efforts.

Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton, a Democrat, stayed in office while successfully seeking the presidency in 1992. Republican George W. Bush remained governor of Texas during his 2000 presidential campaign.

