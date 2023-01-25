Donald Trump to be allowed back onto Facebook and Instagram

Facebook logo image on mobile phone

Donald Trump will be allowed back onto Facebook and Instagram, after Meta announced it would be ending its two-year suspension of his accounts.

The suspension will end "in the coming weeks", the social media giant said.

In a statement, Nick Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs, said the public "should be able to hear what their politicians are saying".

The then-US president was indefinitely suspended from Facebook and Instagram after the Capitol riots in 2021.

The firm had taken action following Mr Trump's "praise for people engaged in violence at the Capitol," Mr Clegg said.

"The suspension was an extraordinary decision taken in extraordinary circumstances," he added.

He said a review found that Mr Trump's accounts no longer represented a serious risk to public safety.

But due to Mr Trump's past "violations", he will now face heightened penalties for repeat offences.

Republicans have been pressing for Mr Trump to be allowed back on Facebook as he prepares to run for the presidency again next year.

Twitter had also banned the former president following the 6 January 2021 US Capitol riot, saying he had broken its rules on the glorification of violence.

But in November, Twitter's owner Elon Musk said Donald Trump's account ban had been lifted, after running a poll in which users narrowly backed the move.