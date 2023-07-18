Donald Trump ‘almost certainly’ faces arrest and federal charges

Donald Trump speaks to supporters before the riots on Capitol Hill - BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP

Donald Trump said he will almost certainly face arrest and federal charges over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The former US president revealed he had been notified by the Department of Justice that he was the “target” of their investigation.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said he was given “a very short four days” to report to a grand jury, “which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment”.

Prosecutors have cast a broad net in their investigation into attempts by Trump, 77, and his allies to block the transfer of power to Joe Biden.

It includes their role in the attack on the US Capitol on Jan 6, 2021, during which a pro-Trump mob stormed Congress and attempted to halt the certification of Biden’s victory.

Police clash with protestors inside the Capitol building in Washington DC - Anadolu Agency

It is not clear what specific charges Trump may face.

The probe is being led by special counsel Jack Smith, who has already brought charges against Trump over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said the investigation was a “witch hunt” that amounted to “a complete and total political weaponisation of law enforcement”.

State prosecutors in Georgia are conducting a separate investigation into efforts by Trump to reverse his defeat in that state. He could face charges in that case within weeks.

In his post, Trump added: “they have now effectively indicted me three times... with a probably fourth coming from Atlanta.”

