Donald Trump reopens US government after longest shutdown in history hits 35th day

Donald Trump signed a bill on Friday to reopen the government for three weeks, ending the longest shutdown in US history without any funding for his proposed border wall.
The 35-day shutdown has seen 800,000 government workers being sent home or working without pay since before Christmas.
Mr Trump agreed to the three-week re-opening of government departments and to leave the issue of wall funding to future negotiations.
The decision came as government workers faced increasing hardship, many missing mortgage and car payments, airports suffered chaos, and the head of the FBI lambasted the shutdown.
Speaking in the rose garden at the White House, Mr Trump said: "I'm proud to announce we have reached a deal to reopen the federal government."
He praised the "extraordinary devotion" of workers who had kept turning up without pay. "You are fantastic people, incredible patriots," he said. "All Americans, and I, thank you."
Mr Trump's decision was criticised by some supporters of the wall. Ann Coulter, the influential conservative commentator, called Mr Trump "the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States".
The president responded to criticism later, insisting it was "in no way a concession".
I wish people would read or listen to my words on the Border Wall. This was in no way a concession. It was taking care of millions of people who were getting badly hurt by the Shutdown with the understanding that in 21 days, if no deal is done, it’s off to the races!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2019
Sarah Sanders, White House Press Secretary, doubled down on the statement.
"In 21 days President Trump is moving forward building the wall with or without the Democrats. The only outstanding question is whether the Democrats want something or nothing," she tweeted.
The shutdown began when Mr Trump asked Congress to authorise $5.7 billion for the wall.
Nancy Pelosi, the Democrat speaker of the House of Representatives, said her party would not agree to pay a dollar towards the structure.
Without Democrat support Republicans were unable to pass a spending bill funding the government.
Some government workers have been forced to work second jobs like Uber driving and substitute teaching. Many have been forced to get meals from food banks.
On Friday hundreds of flights were grounded or delayed in New York and Philadelphia as increasing numbers of unpaid air traffic controllers called in sick.
Fears about the on-going shutdown had included how Atlanta's airport would handle 150,000 visitors for the Super Bowl on Feb 3.
Shortly before the announcement Christopher Wray, the FBI Director, said the shutdown was "mind-boggling, short-sighted, and unfair". Mr Wray said he was "about as angry as I've been in a long, long time".
Mr Trump had said for weeks that he would not reopen the government without money for the border wall, his signature campaign promise.
He was believed to have relented after seeing TV images of problems at airports.
Chuck Schumer, the Democrat leader in the US Senate, said: "Hopefully now the president has learned his lesson."
He accused the president of having treated "dedicated public servants with callous indifference" and as "hostages" in an attempt to fund the wall.
Mr Trump asserted that "a barrier or walls will be an important part of the solution" in further negotiations before February 15.
A committee of Republican and Democrat politicians would be formed to consider border spending before the new deadline.
The president also suggested he was still considering taking unilateral action by declaring a national emergency, which would allow him to use the Pentagon budget to build the wall. However, that would face legal challenges.
Mr Trump said: "I have a very powerful alternative, but I didn't want to use it at this time.
"They [The Democrats] are willing to put partisanship aside, I think, and put the security of the American people first. We really have no choice but to build a powerful wall or steel barrier.
"If we don’t get a fair deal from Congress, the government will either shut down on February 15, or I will use the powers afforded to me under the laws and Constitution of the United States to address this emergency."
On Thursday night at least five Republican senators had called on the president to reopen the government.