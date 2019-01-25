WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump spent hours Friday working on his shutdown speech – but not all of it.

During his remarks about reopening the government, without any border wall funding, Trump's teleprompter suddenly stopped rolling and displayed a single directive:

“[Talk about Human Trafficking]”

That's when the president proceeded to talk about women being tied up and put in cars by traffickers.

It's not that unusual: Trump frequently ad libs portions of his speeches, especially about favored topics like illegal border crossings.

Trump's unscripted comments Friday referenced lurid descriptions of people kidnapped by human traffickers – and an odd comment on how they can get into the United States by simply making a "left or a right" turn into the United States.

President Donald Trump (and a Teleprompter) back in 2016 More

"Women are tied up, they're bound, duct tape put around their faces, around their mouths," Trump riffed. "In many cases they can't even breathe. They're put in the backs of cars, or vans or trucks."

He added: "They don't go through your port of entry. They make a right turn going very quickly. They go into the desert areas, or whatever areas you can look at, and as soon as there is no protection they make a left or a right into the United States of America."

Before he became president, Trump was known to mock predecessor Barack Obama for his use of the teleprompter. But now he uses it like other presidents – some of the time.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump's teleprompter tells him: '[Talk about Human Trafficking]'