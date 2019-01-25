Donald Trump's White House distances itself from Roger Stone's indictment: 'This this has nothing to do with the president'

WASHINGTON – The White House worked Friday to distance itself from Friday's indictment of President Donald Trump's former political consultant, Roger Stone.

"This this has nothing to do with the president, nothing to do with the White House," Trump spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said the case against Stone as developed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller involves mostly false statements, not a conspiracy with Russia that implicates the president.

False statements are "not right, you shouldn’t do that," Giuliani told The Washington Post. "But there is no evidence of anything else but false statements. The president is safe here."

