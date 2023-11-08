Donald Trump appeals federal gag order in election fraud case, calling it a 'heckler's veto'

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump, who faces federal charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election, asked a federal appeals court Wednesday to overturn a gag order his lawyers called "a heckler's veto" to silence him while he campaigns for president.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered Trump on Oct. 16 not to comment about court staff, prosecutors or potential witnesses. Prosecutors had argued that Trump’s comments in speeches or on social media can harass or intimidate his targets, with threats of violence against the judge herself from his supporters.

But Trump argued the gag order would muzzle him while campaigning for president in 2024. He had also asked Chutkan to remove herself from the case, which she rejected.

Trump asked the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn her gag order.

"Given its extraordinary nature, one would expect an extraordinary justification for the Gag Order. None exists," Trump lawyer John Sauer wrote in his filing. "The First Amendment forbids this heckler’s veto, and even if it were legally viable − which it is not − no convincing evidence supports it."

Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith's team has until Tuesday to respond.

The appeals court has lifted Chutkan's restrictions while the case is argued. Oral arguments are scheduled Nov. 20, but there is no deadline for a decision.

Former President Donald Trump rallies with supporters during a campaign stop Sunday, October 29, 2023, at Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa.

Trump's lawyers said the gag order prevented his political speech based on his viewpoint, which they argued was unconstitutional and amounted to a "heckler's veto" against criticism of public figures and matters of enormous public interest.

In her order, Chutkan said Trump could continue to criticize the Justice Department and presidential rivals such as former Vice President Mike Pence, a former rival for the GOP nomination. But Trump wants to comment to 100 million followers on social media about the judge, prosecutors and potential witnesses for what he calls a political prosecution.

"The court repeatedly expressed concern that President Trump’s comments might inspire independent third parties to engage in threats or harassment toward witnesses, prosecutors, or court staff," Sauer wrote. "The defense emphasized that the prosecution had submitted no evidence of such harassment."

Chutkan had suspended her order for Trump's anticipated appeal. But she reinstated it after he posted on social media about his former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, a potential witness against him.

Trump faces a half-dozen criminal and civil trials. A New York judge, Arthur Engoron, fined Trump $15,000 for two violations of an order not to comment on court staff in an ongoing New York fraud trial.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump appeals federal gag order as 'heckler's veto'