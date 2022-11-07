Donald Trump appeals New York court order for watchdog at company

FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump departs Trump Tower two days after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home, in New York City
4
Luc Cohen
·2 min read

By Luc Cohen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday appealed a judge's order to install a watchdog at the Trump Organization before a civil fraud case by the state's attorney general goes to trial.

Manhattan-based Justice Arthur Engoron on Thursday granted state Attorney General Letitia James' request to appoint an independent monitor to halt alleged ongoing fraud at the real estate company and keep the Trumps from transferring assets out of her reach.

Engoron's order bars the defendants from transferring assets without court approval, and requires that the monitor receive a "full and accurate description" of the Trump Organization's structure and assets.

James had in September named Trump, three of his adult children, the Trump Organization and others as defendants in a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit for allegedly overvaluing assets and Trump's net worth through a decade of lies to banks and insurers.

In a notice of appeal filed on Monday, Trump's lawyer Alina Habba and lawyers for his children, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump, Jr., said the defendants asked the Appellate Division, a mid-level state appeals court, to review Engoron's order, without laying out her legal arguments.

Trump, a Republican, last week called Engoron's order "ridiculous," and the Trump Organization called it an "obvious attempt" to influence Tuesday's midterm U.S. elections. James is a Democrat.

Engoron gave both sides until Nov. 10 to recommend three candidates to be come a monitor.

The case is among many legal battles Trump faces as he mulls a 2024 bid for the presidency.

Testimony began last week in another Manhattan courtroom in a criminal case by the Manhattan district attorney's office accusing the Trump Organization of scheming to defraud tax authorities for at least 15 years. The company has pleaded not guilty.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin

    GettyAnti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine.Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a civil war, taking up arms, and killing Putin, according to Euractiv.A guerrilla fight may be the only way to take down Putin, said opposition activist Viacheslav Maltsev. “T

  • Nikki Haley Says Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Black American Pastor, Should Be 'Deported'

    Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R), who served under Donald Trump as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said on Sunday that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)—a Black American pastor—should be “deported.”

  • Kari Lake's unintentionally hilarious put-down of Barack Obama

    There is a huge amount of irony in what Kari Lake said about Barack Obama, along with a dash of paradox and the usual heaping helping of arrogance.

  • Donald Trump Taunts Nancy Pelosi And Laughs At Crowd's Derisive Chants

    The former president appeared to mock the House speaker, who is dealing with the aftermath of a hammer attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Nikki Haley says Warnock should be deported at Walker rally

    Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) on Sunday said that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) should be deported as she rallied for Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee, Herschel Walker. “Legal immigrants are more patriotic than the leftists these days,” Haley said at the Hiram, Ga., rally. “They worked to come into America and they love America.…

  • Right-Wingers Turn On Trump for Mocking DeSantis

    Doug Mills/The New York TimesFormer President Donald Trump mocked Ron DeSantis at his Saturday night rally—calling the Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious.”And hours later, Trump found himself in hot water with fellow conservatives who weren’t pleased that he’d taken aim at the increasingly popular DeSantis.During his rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, while touting his poll numbers (from a month ago), Trump found an opening to take a swing at DeSantis, who’s quickly turned into an unofficial 202

  • When Trump Announces Candidacy, Watchdog Will File Insurrection Disqualification Challenge

    The 14th Amendment bars reelection of officials who have given aid and comfort to enemies of the government after taking an oath to defend it.

  • He Flipped Off Kristi Noem in a Viral Photo—and It Cost Him His Job

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/FacebookCHAMBERLAIN, South Dakota—A small-town cook who said he was forced into a photo with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem went from flipping pancakes and burgers to flipping the bird in the picture.It made Stefen Monteau an internet sensation in South Dakota for a few days—and also cost him his job at Main Street Cafe & Market in Chamberlain, S.D. Monteau said he was fired in part because Noem’s campaign team complained about the photo.Noem,

  • Investigators are looking for dozens of expensive gifts foreign governments gave Trump and his family: report

    The missing gifts Trump received include diamond earrings, golf clubs, and a soccer ball from Vladimir Putin, The Washington Post reported.

  • Elon Musk tells his Twitter followers to vote for Republicans the day before the midterms, despite saying Twitter should be 'politically neutral'

    House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy reportedly hosted the new owner of Twitter at a GOP donor retreat in August.

  • General Staff reports large number of Russian losses in Donbas

    The daily losses of the Russian military amount to 30 people killed and over 120 wounded to varying degrees of severity in the area of Mayorsk, Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff announced in its morning Facebook report as of Nov. 7.

  • Lawsuits filed after Supreme Court says mail-in ballots without dates will not count

    Pennsylvania currently requires voters who mail in a ballot to sign and date the outer envelope. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled that any mail-in ballot with an incorrect date or no date written at all on the return envelope would not be counted.

  • Russia's Prigozhin admits interfering in U.S. elections

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue doing so in future, the first such admission from a figure implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics. The remark by the close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin was posted on the eve of the U.S. midterm elections in response to a request for comment from a Russian news site. "During our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once," Prigozhin said.

  • A U.S. labor shortage is planting the seeds for lots of layoffs. Here’s how.

    Why are there so few workers for so many open jobs? It's one of the biggest mysteries about the U.S. economy and helps explain why a big labor shortage is adding to high inflation.

  • Why some people think fascism is the greatest expression of democracy ever invented

    Donald Trump is one of many political leaders through history who has claimed he embodies the voice of 'the people' – but which people he means matters quite a lot. Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesWarnings that leaders like Donald Trump hold a dagger at the throat of democracy have evoked a sense of befuddlement among moderates. How can so many Republicans – voters, once reasonable-sounding officeholders and the new breed of activists who claim to be superpatriots committed to democracy – be acting lik

  • Ronna McDaniel says RNC 'cannot pay legal bills' for Donald Trump if he announces a 2024 bid

    "We cannot pay legal bills for any candidate that's announced," McDaniel told CNN, responding to speculation of a Trump 2024 White House run.

  • Russians dig over 1,500 new graves near occupied Mariupol, reports BBC

    Russian invasion forces have dug more than 1,500 new graves at a mass burial site near the occupied city of Mariupol, the BBC reported on Nov. 7 after analyzing satellite imagery.

  • ‘The Command Fled’: Putin’s Own Troops Keep Humiliating Him

    GettyIt only took a few hours after Russia’s Vladimir Putin hailed his mobilization as a sparkling success Friday for a torrent of humiliating reports to emerge that suggest the war effort has been more successful in turning the country against him than defeating mythical Nazis in Ukraine.The most staggering contradiction to the Russian president’s boastful claims came perhaps in Kazan, where dozens of drafted troops were captured on video late Friday berating military leadership outside a colle

  • Chris Christie predicts ‘huge surprise’ in Colorado Senate race

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday predicted Republican Joe O’Dea will pull off an upset victory on Tuesday and flip Colorado’s Senate seat, which is currently held by Sen. Michael Bennet (D). “The other upset and surprise you’re going to see I think on Tuesday night is Joe O’Dea, the Republican candidate…

  • When could student loan borrowers know if they’re actually getting relief?

    Millions of student loan borrowers find themselves on tenterhooks, waiting to see if they will actually get the relief proposed by President Biden as challenges to his debt forgiveness plan work their way through the courts. The Biden administration opened up student loan forgiveness applications last month and was planning to start applying the relief…