Donald Trump arrest latest: Former president indicted over Stormy Daniels payment

Former US president Donald Trump - Sue Ogrocki

Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, has been charged over a hush-money payment to a porn star, according to reports.

Mr Trump has become the first former or sitting president to ever be charged with a crime.

He is accused of falsifying business records after $130,000 was paid to Stormy Daniels to stop her from speaking publicly about adulterous affair she claims to have had with Mr Trump in 2006.

Mr Trump has denied the affair happened and called the investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, a witch hunt.

It is anticipated that Mr Trump will hand himself into authorities in the coming days, have his fingerprints and mug shot taken, before being arraigned in court. He is likely to be released on bond.

10:59 PM

Mugshot and fingerprints: What happens if Donald Trump is arrested

Donald Trump could be staring down a police station camera having his mugshot taken in a matter of days, our correspondent Jamie Johnson reports.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniel - AP

If, as expected, the former president is charged in New York for allegedly covering up hush money payments to a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign, he will be ordered to travel to the office of Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan District Attorney (DA), and hand himself in. Mr Trump is understood to be at his Mar-a-Lago home. He could refuse to leave and hand himself in, essentially challenging Mr Bragg’s office to arrest him. “One could imagine Trump wanting to do that for the politics and the optics, to make himself look more sympathetic,” said Shan Wu, a former federal prosecutor now in private practice. In this scenario, an extradition request would be made – and have to be signed by Mr Trump’s probable Republican rival for the 2024 nomination, Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida. In practical terms, the Manhattan DA’s office would present the indictment to the office of Kathy Hochul, the Democrat governor of New York. She would then send a written extradition demand to Mr DeSantis, along with a copy of the indictment.

Story continues

10:51 PM

Indictment had not been expected for weeks

Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Donald Trump, told The Associated Press and others that he had been informed that a grand jury that had been meeting for months voted to indict Mr Trump. The specific charges were not immediately made public.

Mr Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing and has attacked the investigation, was expected to surrender to authorities next week, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorised to discuss a matter that remained under seal.

Mr Trump had posted earlier this month that his arrest would be imminent, however reporting in the intervening time suggested the grand jury in Manhattan would take a schedule break until after the Easter holidays.

Trump's lawyer confirms development - AP

10:48 PM

Trump will be the first former president to face criminal charges



A New York grand jury has voted to indict former US president Donald Trump over hush money payments made to a porn star ahead of the 2016 election, multiple US media reported on Thursday.

The felony indictment, filed under seal by the Manhattan district attorney's office, will likely be announced in the coming days, according to The New York Times which cited four people with knowledge of the matter.

The 76-year-old Republican would become the first former or sitting president to be charged with a crime - upending the 2024 White House race in which Trump is running to regain office.

The felony indictment, filed under seal by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, will likely be announced in the coming days. By then, prosecutors working for the district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg, will have asked Mr. Trump to surrender and to face arraignment on charges that remain unknown for now.

New York reporters at the Manhattan Criminal Court were swiftly turned away when they turned up just after 5pm on Thursday