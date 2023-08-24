Donald Trump surrenders at Georgia jail

The News

Donald Trump was taken into custody Thursday for the fourth time in less than five months.

The former U.S. president surrendered to local authorities in Georgia, turning himself in to the Fulton County Jail to be booked on charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump was formally booked, fingerprinted, and released after posting a $200,000 bond, reportedly with the help of a local bail bond company. It’s believed that Trump also had his mug shot taken, though that wasn’t confirmed ahead of his surrender.

As he boarded his plane to leave Atlanta, Trump called his criminal charges a “travesty of justice.”

“We did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong,” he told reporters.

The Fulton County Jail — which is the subject of a Department of Justice investigation over reports of inhumane conditions and overcrowding — went on a hard lockdown when Trump arrived. Just like the other times Trump surrendered, the scene outside the jail had a circus-like atmosphere, with pro-Trump and anti-Trump protesters gathering alongside reporters on a sweltering day.

District Attorney Fani Willis gave Trump and 18 co-defendants a deadline of noon on Friday to turn themselves in; several of the alleged co-conspirators were booked at the jail and released earlier this week.

A date has not yet been set for Trump’s arraignment, in which he is expected to plead not guilty. He could also seek to move his case to federal court.

Trump faces 13 criminal charges, including racketeering under Georgia’s RICO law, which has been used to charge members of criminal organizations. Trump has also been criminally indicted in New York and in two federal cases in Florida and Washington, D.C.