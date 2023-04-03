Donald Trump hunkers down in New York ahead of arraignment

Former US President Donald Trump has arrived at Trump Tower in New York, where he is expected to spend the night before facing criminal charges.

Mr Trump's trip to Manhattan will see him indicted for his alleged role in hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The exact charges he faces will be disclosed in full at the hearing, at around 14:15 local time (19:15 BST).

Mr Trump, 76, is the first US president in history to face a criminal case.

He denies wrongdoing.

"WITCH HUNT," Mr Trump, a Republican, wrote on his Truth Social platform shortly before travelling from his home in Florida on Monday, a phrase he has used to criticise other investigations he has faced.

Every moment of this 24-hour trip by the former president and 2024 White House contender is being closely watched nationwide.

Live trackers followed his plane - painted in red, white and blue with "Trump" in big letters on the side - throughout the nearly four-hour flight from West Palm Beach to LaGuardia Airport in Queens.

Anticipating his arrival, the intersection around Trump Tower - the former president's Manhattan residence - was buzzing with New Yorkers and tourists alike who stopped to gawk at Monday's scene. Dozens of media crews had set up camp on every available corner while at least five news helicopters hovered high over Fifth Avenue.

Wearing a blue suit, white shirt and red tie, Mr Trump waved at supporters before walking in to the skyscraper under tight security, just after 16:15 local time (20:15 GMT).

He was expected to spend the rest of the day at home with legal advisers, a team that grew on Monday with the addition of Todd Blanche. Mr Blanche, a prominent white-collar criminal defence lawyer and former federal prosecutor, previously represented Mr Trump's onetime campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

On Tuesday morning, police and court officers as well as Secret Service agents are expected to escort Mr Trump through New York - the city he grew up in and where he built his property empire - to the Lower Manhattan court complex.

The president is expected to first surrender at the office of Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg before he is arraigned in court, a process that includes being fingerprinted and possibly having a booking photo - also known as a mugshot - taken.

He will then appear before a judge who will read the indictment - the set of charges - to him. His lawyers have already said he will plead not guilty.

Mr Trump faces at least one felony charge in relation to allegedly falsifying business records, US media have reported. Other reports suggest there are about 30 counts in his indictment, all linked to a payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election.

Media outlets have lobbied Judge Juan Merchan to allow cameras inside the courtroom, a motion that has been opposed by Mr Trump's legal team. "We submit that the media request should be denied because it will create a circus-like atmosphere at the arraignment," the lawyers wrote in a letter.

The former president is expected to be released on bail and return to his Florida home Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday evening, where he plans to deliver remarks at 20:15 local time.

Law enforcement agencies - including the FBI, New York police and court officers, and the Secret Service - were co-ordinating on security for the hearing.

At a news conference on Monday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that, while there were no specific threats against the city, officials were prepared.

"While there may be some rabble rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: control yourselves," he said. "New York is our home and not a place for your misplaced anger."

With additional reporting from Kayla Epstein in New York