Donald Trump arrives at New York court for fraud trial
Former President Donald Trump arrived to court on Monday and denounced the civil fraud case over his business practices as a politically motivated “scam.” (Oct. 2)
Come Tuesday, our eyes will be trained on the Manhattan Federal Court for the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur accused of orchestrating “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history": the multi-billion-dollar collapse of FTX, the crypto exchange he founded and led. SBF, as he's known, has pleaded not-guilty to some seven charges of fraud and conspiracy. In an interview broadcast yesterday on 60 Minutes, Lewis, the famed chronicler of financial adventure and misadventure -- his books include Liar's Poker, Moneyball and The Big Short -- said that he didn't set out to write a book about SBF.
David Stearns will be the first president of baseball operations in Mets history.
The odds of winning Monday’s drawing are 292,201,338 to 1 — or about 300 times less likely than getting struck by lightning.
She said she thinks progress on inflation is likely to be slow given the current level of interest rates and said that suggests the Fed will need to further hike rates to bring inflation down in a sustainable and timely manner.
Nissan’s CEO is bullish on EVs. Makoto Uchida, Nissan’s President and CEO, recently said the company will not launch any gas-powered cars in Europe and that the Japanese automaker will be fully electric by 2030.
Rivian reported Monday it produced 16,304 vehicles at its Normal, Illinois factory and delivered 15,564 to customers, a higher-than-expected result that puts the company on track to beat its estimates for the year. Rivian produces four vehicles: its two consumer vehicles, the R1T truck and R1S SUV, and two versions of its commercial van.
The conference doesn't have many playoff contenders this season.
The deal applies to all customers, even if they don't have Prime.
The Nasdaq alone was in the green at the open as investors weighed the US funding deal and fresh auto delivery figures.
Porsche and Tag revealed this GT4 RS Panamericana Special at the Rennsport Reunion at Laguna Seca.
We will likely see a groundswell of Wall Street chatter on how the ongoing debt ceiling drama is slowly eroding confidence in the country.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 shifts to the unpredictable high banks of Talladega this weekend.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down the monster, long-awaited Damian Lillard trade.
Wakefield's 19-year MLB career included 17 years with the Red Sox and two with the Pirates.
A recent study showed employers had more negative perceptions about the temperament of a worker who posted about their mental health.
These young adults — born between 1997-2012 — have a lot to learn about invoicing, according to a study released by Skynova
Dreaming of taking a tour in a famous movie car? A French car collector offers just that to visitors at a new car museum south of Paris.
With 32 hours of playback time and a fast one-hour recharge, these earbuds will be your best buds.
Ole Miss trailed for much of the second half.