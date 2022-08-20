Donald Trump asked daughter Ivanka to get him a meeting with Hillary Clinton after the 2016 election, Jared Kushner says in upcoming memoir

Donald Trump wanted to meet Hillary Clinton shortly after the 2016 election, according to Jared Kushner. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump wanted to meet Hillary Clinton after the 2016 election, per Jared Kushner's upcoming memoir.

Trump wanted to establish a "cordial relationship" with Clinton, per the memoir, seen by The Hill.

He changed his mind when Clinton supported Jill Stein's election recount, Kushner writes.

Donald Trump asked his daughter Ivanka to get him a meeting with Hillary Clinton shortly after the 2016 presidential election, according to Jared Kushner's upcoming memoir.

Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, writes that the former president wanted to establish a "cordial relationship with Hillary to unite the country" and show that he "had no intention of looking backward," according to "Breaking History," a copy of which was obtained by The Hill.

Kushner's memoir, which recounts his time as a senior White House adviser to Trump, is set to be published Tuesday.

Kushner wrote that his father-in-law tasked Ivanka with reaching out to her former friend Chelsea Clinton to sort Trump a meeting with both Hillary and Bill. Trump "told Ivanka to invite Hillary and Bill for dinner in the coming weeks," Kushner wrote, per The Hill.

"Ivanka did call Chelsea," Kushner wrote, according to The Hill, "but days later Hillary backed Jill Stein's challenge to the election, and Trump ended his outreach."

Stein, who was the Green Party's presidential nominee, spearheaded a statewide election recount effort in Wisconsin, which the Clinton campaign supported.

Trump's apparent outreach effort came after a fractious presidential campaign in which he appeared to encourage supporters to chant "lock her up" about Clinton, and told Clinton during a debate that if he was in charge, she would "be in jail."

During his presidency, Trump continued to claim his political opponent was a criminal, and said in 2020 that he agreed with the "lock her up" chants "100%."

Read the original article on Business Insider