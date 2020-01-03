Donald Trump ate meatloaf and ice cream as Qassim Soleimani was neutralised

Faith leaders pray with Donald Trump during a rally in Miami on Friday. The president followed the killing of Soleimani from his holiday resort in Mar-a-Lago - AP

Donald Trump was enjoying a meal of meatloaf and ice cream at Mar-a-Lago when he learnt that Gen Qassim Soleimani, Iran's shadowy military mastermind, had been blown to smithereens by a US drone in Baghdad.

Some time after the president finished his dessert, he used his phone to post a photograph of the American flag.

Mr Trump's risky gamble to launch a decapitation strike against Iran's second most powerful man had gone like clockwork.

Soleimani disembarked in darkness from his plane at Baghdad airport in Iraq, just after midnight local time.

Unbeknown to him, hovering highabove was an MQ-9 Reaper "hunter-killer" drone, remotely piloted from a US base.

The $64 million (£49 million) drone, with a 66ft (20m) wingspan, circled silently and waited for him to emerge.

Soleimani was greeted by Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an Iraqi militia commander with the Popular Mobilisation Forces [PMF].

Muhandis pulled up to the aircraft steps in two cars and Soleimani got in one of them. Also in the cars were Mohammed Ridha Jabri, the PMF public relations chief, and eight others.

Moments later, the vehicles passed through a cargo area and headed for an access road leading out of the airport.

The drone swooped in, unleashing four missiles, which struck the targets, killing all the occupants. Pictures taken by drivers passing on a nearby road showed the wreckage still burning on the slip road next to a concrete wall.

The bodies of Soleimani and the others were badly mutilated, but he was quickly identified by a distinctive red ring on his finger.

Mr Trump had spent the days before the audacious strike holed up in unusual seclusion at Mar-a-Lago, eschewing public appearances, and mulling over his response to recent Iranian-inspired attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad.

He was believed to have seen photographs of graffiti left by rioters at the embassy, in which they pledged allegiance to Soleimani.

Mr Trump began consulting with trusted advisers early in the week about how to respond.

Among them was Lindsey Graham, the senator and Iran hawk, who was spotted playing golf with the president and later confirmed he had been briefed ahead of the strike.

Mr Trump's mind was made up after he was briefed that Soleimani was planning what US intelligence officials called a "significant" action against US interests, with the potential to kill hundreds in Iraq, and possibly elsewhere.