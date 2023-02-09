Donald Trump back on Facebook and Instagram

Mr Trump, who is running for president again, has regained access to platforms where he has millions of followers

Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram sites have been restored after being suspended for more than two years.

Mr Trump was banned from the social media platforms after the Capitol riots in 2021.

The platforms' parent company Meta explained it had acted after the then-president praised people who were "engaged in violence at the Capitol".

If Mr Trump breaks the rules again, he may be removed again - between one month and two years - Meta has said.

He was initially suspended from the platforms indefinitely, but that was revised to a two-year suspension after a review.

His return was announced by Meta two weeks ago.

Nick Clegg, the company's president of global affairs, argued the public "should be able to hear what their politicians are saying".

He added that a review had found Mr Trump's accounts to no longer pose a serious risk to public safety.

Last November, the former president announced he would be running for president again in 2024. He has 34m followers on Facebook and over 23m on Instagram.