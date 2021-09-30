Donald Trump banishes aide Corey Lewandowski after donor's harassment accusations

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump's organization says it has cut ties to aide and former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, amid allegations of sexual misconduct lodged by a Trump donor.

"Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service," said Taylor Budowich, a spokesman for Trump and his political action committee, Save America.

Lewandowski "will no longer be associated with Trump World," Budowich said late Wednesday.

Trump fired Lewandowski as campaign manager back in 2016, but later welcomed him back to his circle of advisers.

Corey Lewandowski, with President Donald Trump at his side, speaks during a campaign rally in Washington Township, Mich., in April.

The announcement came hours after Politico reported that Lewandowski made unwanted sexual advances to a Trump donor during a charity event last weekend in Las Vegas.

Trashelle Odom, the wife of Idaho construction executive John Odom, told Politico in a statement that Lewandowski "repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful."

In her statement, Odom said that Lewandowski "claimed that he controls access to the former president," and "made it clear that if he was crossed, he has the power to destroy anyone and ruin their lives.”

David Chesnoff, an attorney for Lewandowski, said in a statement that “accusations and rumors appear to be morphing by the minute and we will not dignify them with a further response.”

Lewandowski, an original member of Trump's campaign team for the 2016 election, had worked most recently overseeing a Trump Super PAC called Make America Great Again Action. He will be replaced by Pam Bondi, the longtime Trump booster and former attorney general of Florida.

Trump fired Lewandowski as campaign manager back in 2016, after conflicts with members of Trump's family. Even then, Trump continued to speak with Lewandowski, and sought his counsel during the 2020 presidential campaign.

