Donald Trump on being president: 'What do I get out of it? I get impeached!'

While promoting new trade deals in a speech to farmers, President Donald Trump on Sunday gave a small preview of this week's impeachment trial by saying Democrats are prosecuting him in spite of his many accomplishments.

While listing his economic agenda, including two new trade deals involving China, Canada, and Mexico, Trump told a supportive crowed in Austin, Texas: "And what do I get out of it? Tell me – I get impeached! That's what I get out of it!"

He added: "By these radical left lunatics, I get impeached. But that's okay, the farmers are sticking with Trump."

Addressing theAmerican Farm Bureau Federation’s Annual Convention & Trade Show, Trump spoke a day after his new legal team filed a brief legal response with the Senate calling impeachment an attempt to reverse the results of the 2016 election. The Senate opens the impeachment trial on Tuesday.

Devoting most of his remarks to the economy, Trump promoted a new "Phase One" trade deal with China as well as the revamped trilateral trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, and said those agreements will enable U.S. farmers to sell more products to overseas customers.

As for his economic record overall, Trump cited reduced government regulations, tax cuts, and energy development. He told the Farm Bureau that past politicians "did nothing for you," but "I kept my promises."

Speaking to a group that is a major part of his political base, especially in the South and Midwest, Trump said "we are winning for our farmers, and we are winning like never before."

Last month, the Democratic-run House approved two articles of impeachment against Trump.

One accused him of abuse of power in asking Ukraine to investigate U.S. political rival Joe Biden; the second article charges the president with obstruction of Congress during the impeachment investigation.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the top House impeachment manager, said Trump and his team are not contesting the fact that he solicited help from a foreign nation for his 2020 election bid, and that he threatened to withhold aid from Ukraine if it did not dig up dirt on Biden.

"The mere idea of this would have appalled the Founders, who were worried about exactly that kind of solicitation of foreign interference in an election for a personal benefit, the danger it poses to national security," Schiff said on ABC's This Week.

While the Republican-run Senate is expected to acquit Trump, he and his aides are bracing for a trial that could take weeks. The president's new legal team is scheduled to file another legal brief by noon on Monday.

That night, Trump is scheduled to leave on a trip to an international economic summit in Davos, Switzerland. He is scheduled to return to the White House on Wednesday night.

In disputing the abuse of power allegation, Trump and his attorneys denied trying to extort Ukraine, saying he only wanted the government there to address corruption issues. The White House has also denied improperly delaying military aid to Ukraine.

As for the obstruction of justice claim, Trump and his attorneys said they withheld witnesses and documents for executive privilege reasons. They said Congress is not entitled to review the internal deliberations of the executive branch.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump impeachment: President defends economical agenda ahead of trial