Donald Trump’s Bible or George Floyd’s? That's the choice facing America’s Christians.

President Donald Trump’s decision this month to have peaceful protesters removed from Lafayette Square with tear gas to stage an appearance in front of St. John’s Church has been condemned by his political enemies and defended by his political allies. I’m more interested in how this scene captures the crisis facing American Christianity: Is the Bible still the foundation of the faith, or has it become a tool of political tribalism?

Trump has an instinct for theatrics. Whether hugging a flag or staging a military parade, he understands the power of symbols. The St. John’s photo op was designed for this purpose but stood out for its obvious vacuity. Unlike previous presidents who referenced the Scriptures in times of national crisis, Trump did not. He offered no prayer, no words of peace or comfort, no heavenly perspective. The Bible was there, as Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska put it, “as a political prop.” Trump confirmed this when a reporter asked him if it was his Bible, and he replied, “It’s a Bible.” The book’s presence is what mattered to Trump, not its message.

In this regard, Trump’s photo-op represents the way many Americans have come to see the Good Book, including many of my fellow evangelicals for whom the Bible has historically served as a foundation of faith and life.

Bible's words are optional for some

It became apparent to me several years ago that the faith of some evangelicals no longer stands on this firm foundation. I was teaching a class on the Sermon on the Mount — Jesus’ most famous message, which contains many of the faith’s core teachings on compassion, forgiveness and loving one’s enemies. After reading the full sermon together with a room full of lifelong evangelicals, I asked: “How many of you think Jesus actually expects us to live out these commands?”

No one raised their hand.

One person said it was impossible, no one could live that way. Another said Jesus was illustrating what a perfect life looks like, and how "none of us" can attain it.

At the time, I was amazed by the logical contortions these committed churchgoers employed to nullify Jesus’ commands, even neutering the parable at the end of his sermon about the perils of not obeying his words. Since then, I’ve discovered the ubiquity of this approach. Like Trump, far too many American Christians believe it’s enough to display a Bible; following it is entirely optional.

Consider an interview with Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, in 2018. The reporter asked why so many evangelicals supported Donald Trump, a man who reveled in disobeying Jesus’ teachings. “I think they are finally glad that there’s somebody on the playground that is willing to punch the bully,” Perkins replied.

“What happened to turning the other cheek?” the reporter asked, referring to Jesus’ words in the Sermon on the Mount about non-retaliation.

“You know, you only have two cheeks,” Perkins replied.

Like some other Christians, Perkins thinks Jesus’ words are to be followed up to a point. Once important things are at risk, like elections and federal court appointments, it’s okay to ignore them.

As I continued to witness how eager many evangelicals were to dismiss Jesus’ words, I began to understand the negative perception the broader culture has of Christians. Although Christians often claim to be marginalized for taking Jesus too seriously, I’m convinced it’s the opposite. The negative perception of evangelicals in America is caused by our not taking Jesus seriously enough. Venerating the Scriptures while disregarding their teachings is exactly why Jesus called the religious leaders of his day “hypocrites,” “serpents,” and “whitewashed tombs that outwardly appear beautiful, but within are full of dead people’s bones.”