Donald Trump and Bill O'Reilly struggled with poor turnout at tour debut, with upper deck ticket holders 'upgraded' to fill lower bowl of 'cavernous' Florida Panthers arena

Former President Donald Trump and former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly Robert Sabo/NY Daily News via Getty Images

"The History Tour," by Donald Trump and Bill O'Reilly, began with a spotty crowd on Saturday night.

Enough seats were empty that those in the upper decks were "upgraded" to lower bowl seats, per the Sun-Sentinel.

Local and social media reports showed large sections of the Florida arena empty.

Former President Donald Trump and ex-Fox News host Bill O'Reilly's "The History Tour" got off to a lackluster start in Florida on Saturday night, according to local reports.

After Politico reported that the duo's ticket sales were moving slowly despite booking major sports arenas, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported that low attendance forced some late changes at the tour's debut at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, a city in Broward County about an hour north of Miami.

"Many seats remained empty in the cavernous arena," the Sun-Sentinel reported in its recap of the event. "The top level was closed and ticket buyers were 'upgraded' to the lower bowl."

The top ticket sale price for the tour is a $7,500 "VIP Meet & Greet Package," while the lowest price available is $106, as Insider's Eliza Relman reported in June.

Trump on Saturday repeated his line that there was "love in the air" during the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

At another point, he complimented former President Barack Obama, calling him "smart and sharp," according to the Sun-Sentinel, which also reported the crowd breaking out into a "let's go Brandon" chant to mock President Joe Biden.

Inside the arena in Sunrise, home to the NHL's Florida Panthers, Trump and O'Reilly took a 20-minute break in the middle of the 90-minute show. Attendees who shared their experiences on social media also said the event began an hour later than scheduled.

Story continues

They took a similar pause at Sunday night's show in Orlando at the Amway Center, home to the NBA's Orlando Magic.

Crowds lined up early for that show, according to Fox 35 Orlando, but attendees trickled out early during the break.

Trump's post-presidency office did not return Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider