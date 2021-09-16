Donald Trump Blasted Paul Ryan For Condemning White Supremacy, New Book Claims

Then-President Donald Trump flipped out at then-House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) for condemning white supremacists after the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, a new book claims.

Ryan responded to Trump’s infamous “both sides” rhetoric about the violence at the gathering with a tweet calling white supremacy “repulsive.”

Trump was apoplectic with Ryan over his comment, according to excerpts from The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s upcoming tell-all “Peril” that Insider published Wednesday.

Trump called Ryan and screamed about him not being “in the foxhole with me,” per the book. Ryan reportedly told Trump he had “a moral leadership obligation to get this right and not declare there is a moral equivalency here.”

“These people love me. These are my people,” Trump raged at Ryan in response. “I can’t backstab the people who support me.”

Ryan noted the presence of white supremacists and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville. Trump admitted there were “some bad people.”

“I get that. I’m not for that. I’m against all that,” he reportedly said. “But there’s some of those people who are for me. Some of them are good people.”

Ryan also researched narcissistic personality disorders “for weeks” following Trump’s 2016 election win in a bid to figure out how to work with the incoming president, wrote Woodward and Costa.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

