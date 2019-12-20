Donald Trump Sings ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ And There’s No Escape From Reality

Open your eyes, look up to the skies and see YouTuber Maestro Ziikos’ new parody that puts a Trumpian spin on the classic Queen song “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

An auto-tuned President Donald Trump appears to belt out the 1975 hit in the cleverly edited clip that Ziikos shared online Thursday.

Former President Barack Obama, Russian President Vladimir Putin, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and first lady Melania Trump also make cameos in the spoof.

Check it out here:

Compare it to the original here:

And check out more of Ziikos’ recent Trump-themed parodies here:

