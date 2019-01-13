Give Donald Trump border security, just not a wall: Readers sound off

Letter to the editor:

President Donald Trump justifies rejecting the Democrats' plan to end the government shutdown because it doesn’t include funding for a border wall between the United States and Mexico — which he argues is vital to control illegal immigration and to keep us safe. Illegal immigration, border smuggling and the occasional border crossing of a dangerous criminal, however, are moving targets that require more modern, flexible and effective solutions such as cameras, radar, sensors, drones, trained personnel and the universal use of E-Verify — a verification process that electronically documents eligibility to work in the United States.

Related column: 9 facts you should know about the border

If Trump rejects an amended Democratic bill that addresses these elements, it would publicly expose him as an egomaniac who is demanding a “Trump Wall” as a permanent monument to himself. Such a bill would most certainly pass in the Senate, if brought to a vote.

Arthur Pitchenik; Miami

A wall would encourage legal immigration

Letter to the editor:

The southern border wall between the United States and Mexico is needed to protect U.S. citizens in the future. Many have valid reasons for wanting to come to the USA, but we can’t continue to have everybody in the world come in illegally — not following the proper channels.

The analogy I give is of the man on the corner selling drugs because he has five small children and needs rent money, food etc. He is arrested by a police officer who listens to the man’s story. The officer has empathy for his dilemma, but explains that what he is doing is illegal and that it cannot be tolerated.

DHS secretary: We face a humanitarian and security crisis

The same situation applies to people coming into the United States. The reason for them wanting to come might be for good reason, but it must be done legally, through the proper channels available, regardless of the reason these migrants might have to come here in the first place.

Robert Pallone; Annapolis, Md.

It doesn’t matter if Trump lies

Letter to the editor:

The news media and political pundits missed the point when they focused exclusively on the likelihood that President Donald Trump would lie in his Tuesday address to the nation on the alleged border crisis.

Talker: Donald Trump's credibility put to the test, yet again

This is not simply a public policy or ethical issue — it’s also a rhetorical issue. Trump understands marketing and the ability to repackage his policies and manufacture a crisis in order to win. He believes — and it is possible he may be right — that the prime-time speech and subsequent visit to the southern border could result in a slight shift in public opinion and congressional sentiment on the wall. If that happens, it won’t matter how much he lied or the apparent lack of a valid grounding for his proposed border policy. What will matter is how convincing Trump’s message was. This is a pivotal moment for our country. How sad it is that all of this boils down to winning and losing, rather than the nation’s best interest.

Richard Cherwitz; Austin

Rep. Tlaib should take a mature stand

Letter to the editor:

The profanity-laced comments from Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. — who made history as one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress — are regrettable.

Partisan politics and personal animosities aside, members of Congress are expected to adhere to the highest decorum of the office and the House. Although there is no censorship, one has to be very careful with the choice of the words used. Tlaib said, “We’re going to impeach the mother-----r.” This unparliamentary language is beyond the pale and is an unacceptable approach.

Related column: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib are honest Democrats

I hope Tlaib, who already has made history, takes on a responsible position as a first-time member of Congress by taking the mantle of a matured stand, devoid of any expletives and derogatory language. How true: “When they go low,” as Michelle Obama famously said in a rousing 2016 speech amid a brutal election cycle, “we go high!”

Atul M. Karnik; Woodside, N.Y.

Impeach Trump already

Throughout history we have had political leaders who could clearly be described as constructive or destructive. Constructive leaders try to bring a nation together, support democracy, promote the common good, and work for peace and justice. Destructive leaders divide the nation, exhibit bigotry and racism, work to enhance the power and wealth of a segment of society, and often exhibit strong nationalistic tendencies.