Donald Trump Breaks Ground With Dumbest Dig At Journalists

Former President Donald Trump talked about throwing dirt in the faces of journalists while breaking ground on a new golf course at his resort in Aberdeen, Scotland, on Monday.

“And we throw it at the press, right in their faces. We throw it right in their faces,” the 2024 GOP presidential candidate said while holding a shovelful of soil in a video shared as an Instagram story by Margo Martin, his deputy director of communications.

The clip was posted on Twitter by the PatriotTakes account.

“And we throw it at the press, right in their faces. We throw it right in their faces.” pic.twitter.com/FEqdD4UJ2h — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 2, 2023

Laughter broke out following Trump’s comment.

It came during his first trip abroad following his indictment over the Stormy Daniels hush-money case and amid his civil trial over allegations he in 1996 raped former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll in a New York department store.

And it's the latest in a long line of Trump attacks on the press.

Trump has repeatedly labeled journalists and media outlets who don’t write flattering stories about him as “fake news” and “enemies of the people.”

