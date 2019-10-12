Donald Trump called her 'bad news.' Now, the ousted Ukraine ambassador is a key impeachment witness

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump called her "bad news." And Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, sought her removal as ambassador to Ukraine, suggesting she was undermining the president.

Marie Yovanovitch – a career diplomat with decades of overseas experience – pushed back, telling lawmakers in a closed-door meeting that she had been ousted from her job over "unfounded and false claims." She also warned that the State Department was being "hollowed out from within," posing risks for the country's national security interests.

Yovanovitch, 60, spent hours on Capitol Hill giving a deposition for House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into whether Trump abused his office by soliciting foreign interference in the 2020 election. At the center of the probe is a July 25 phone call in which Trump urged Ukraine's president to investigate his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Biden's son Hunter. Giuliani, who has met with Ukrainian officials, has acknowledged pushing Ukraine to investigate Biden.

Federal prosecutors have revealed a plot by two Ukrainian-born business partners to enlist the help of a GOP congressman for the purpose of pressuring the Trump administration to remove Yovanovitch from her post as ambassador to Ukraine.

The two, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, pledged to raise $20,000 for the lawmaker, according to court documents. The congressman wrote last year to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urging Yovanovitch's ouster. She was recalled in May.

Parnas and Fruman are business associates of Giuliani and arranged a meeting for him with a Ukrainian prosecutor. The pair were charged in connection with alleged schemes to funnel foreign money to U.S. political campaigns, federal authorities said.

Yovanovitch answered questions during a day-long, closed-door session before three House committees – Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and Oversight and Reform – that are leading the impeachment inquiry.

The deposition by Yovanovitch, a State Department employee temporarily serving as a fellow at Georgetown University in Washington, defied the White House and her immediate boss, Pompeo.

The State Department, at the direction of the White House, instructed the ambassador not to appear for her interview Friday, according to a statement from House Democrats. In response, the House Intelligence Committee issued a subpoena early Friday to compel her testimony, Democratic lawmakers said in a statement.

Pompeo has defended the president's conduct with Ukraine.

"We ask our friends and allies and partners and indeed our adversaries to do things for us all the time," Pompeo told The Tennessean while visiting Nashville to speak at a conference of the American Association of Christian Counselors. "It’s completely common to do so."

But in her opening statement to the lawmakers, Yovanovich gave a forceful defense of American diplomacy that seemed to strike broadly at how the State Department has been treated in the Trump era and specifically at what Giuliani was doing in Ukraine.

"We need to rebuild diplomacy as the first resort to advance America’s interests and the front line of America’s defense," her statement read. "I fear that not doing so will harm our nation’s interest, perhaps irreparably."

"That harm will come not just through the inevitable and continuing resignation and loss of many of this nation’s most loyal and talented public servants," she said. "It also will come when those diplomats who soldier on and do their best to represent our nation face partners abroad who question whether the ambassador truly speaks for the President and can be counted upon as a reliable partner. The harm will come when private interests circumvent professional diplomats for their own gain, not the public good."

