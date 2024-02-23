Donald Trump calls on Alabama to protect IVF. Haley supports court decision.

ROCK HILL, S.C. - Facing political attacks on the Republican Party's opposition to abortion rights, former President Donald Trump called on Alabama lawmakers Friday to reverse a state Supreme Court decision that has nearly halted in vitro fertilization.

"We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, not harder!" Trump said on his Truth Social website, commenting on an Alabama Supreme Court decision that ruled frozen embryos are children.

Speaking a day before the South Carolina primary, Trump said "that includes supporting the availability of fertility treatments like IVF in every State in America."

The state court decision has paralyzed IVF in Alabama, Trump said, adding that the state - and the Republican Party - should encourage births.

In contrast, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is opposing Trump in Saturday's primary, expressed support for the Alabama Supreme Court. “Embryos, to me, are babies,” Haley told NBC News. "When you talk about an embryo, you are talking about, to me, that’s a life. And so I do see where that’s coming from when they talk about that.”

Trump spoke out on the Alabama embryo ruling as Democrats hammer him and other Republicans over their opposition to abortion rights.

The Alabama ruling, they said, is the natural result of the 2022 Supreme Court decision reversing Roe vs. Wade, giving states the rights to set abortion rights.

Campaign aides to President Joe Biden and other Democrats scoffed at Trump's comments.

"Donald Trump created this reality," said Ammar Moussa, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign. "He brags about it. He's running campaign ads on it. He can't run away from his record."

Trump and other Republicans have expressed concern that issues of abortion and reproductive rights will work against them in the fall elections.

Trump has said Republicans should be careful in how they address the abortion issue. Other times, however, he has bragged about how he appointed three justices to the Supreme Court who backed the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee, the party's Senate campaign arm, said in a memo released Friday that GOP candidates should "clearly and concisely reject efforts by the government" to restrict in vitro fertilization.

In his statement, Trump said most Republicans "strongly support the availability of IVF for couples who are trying to have a precious baby. Today, I am calling on the Alabama Legislature to act quickly to find an immediate solution to preserve the availability of IVF in Alabama."

Trump spoke out a few hours before a get-out-the vote rally in Rock Hill, S.C. On Friday night, he is scheduled to address a group of Black conservatives in Columbia, S.C.

Around noon on Saturday, as South Carolina Republicans head to the polls, Trump will be in the Washington D.C., area speaking to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Trump is a heavy favorite in South Carolina. He is polling at nearly 62% in the state while Haley is at 62.5%, according to an average of recent polls compiled by Real Clear Politics.

