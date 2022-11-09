Donald Trump Calls Election Results ‘Somewhat Disappointing’

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday’s midterm election results were “somewhat disappointing.”

Most Read from Bloomberg

He posted on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday that “while in certain ways yesterday’s election was somewhat disappointing, from my personal standpoint it was a very big victory.”

On Tuesday Trump said that if Republicans had a good night he’d take credit for it, but if they didn’t it, wouldn’t be his fault. Given his grip on the party, and how he’s expected to announce another run for the presidency within days, Republicans find themselves in an uncomfortable position about where they stand on him after failing to sweep control over Congress.

The GOP saw their predicted wave of wins evaporate on election day. While they are on course to gain power of the House of Representatives, they have left a path for Democrats to keep the Senate with races in both chambers still undecided.

Some Republicans are already blaming Trump for his endorsement of weak candidates, many of whom ended up losing.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.