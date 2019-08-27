Donald Trump calls U.S. fossil fuel 'tremendous wealth' — a wealth Big Oil loves to burn

Near the close of an international summit gripped by Amazon fires, China trade and a surprise visit by Iran's foreign minister, President Donald Trump might have been more profound about climate change than he intended.

Trump, who skipped a climate meeting at the summit of the Group of Seven major industrial nations, was asked about his famous global warming skepticism. He offered an answer that synthesizes the world's calamitous love affair with fossil fuels — and the trillion dollar questions it raises.

"The United States has tremendous wealth. The wealth is under its feet," the president said. "I'm not going to lose that wealth ... on dreams, on windmills."

The riches under foot, of course, are oil and gas reserves that energy companies are rushing to exploit. The United States has become the world's leading energy producer. "Dreams" are Trump's pejorative reference for renewable alternatives such as wind and solar.

Weaning the world off fossil fuels and the greenhouses gases they generate is imperative to avoid catastrophic climate change in the decades ahead. We already see the approaching peril in the form of rising sea levels, stronger hurricanes and record high temperatures. July was the Earth's hottest month on record.

The goal of the Paris climate accord, from which Trump is moving to withdraw the United States, is to hold global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius (or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. The world has already warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius, and crucial United Nations and U.S. studies argue for something well below 2 degrees to limit significant harm. The longer the world waits to transition away from fossil fuels, the more draconian steps will be required.

Scientists have developed an arithmetically elegant way of showing the stark choice.

Carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is now at record levels and climbing, so the world has a carbon "budget." It can absorb an additional 1,100 gigatons of carbon dioxide emissions through 2050 and still have a 50% chance of meeting the Paris goals. The rub is this: Known global reserves of coal, oil and gas equals 2,860 gigatons of carbon dioxide emissions, or almost three times what the world can afford to burn.

Barring some huge and unlikely technological breakthrough, much of that must stay in the ground to have a fighting chance of avoiding the worst impacts of climate change.

This should theoretically be possible, if nations move away from fossil fuels as promised. That would reduce demand and lower the value of oil and gas reserves. But you sure couldn't tell that from the growth projections of energy behemoths like Exxon Mobil Corp., which plans on increasing oil and gas production 25% by 2025 and assures shareholders that "reserves face little risk" even under the Paris accord.

Because for-profit corporations can't be counted on to act in the planet's best long-term interest, governments of the world's leading emitters must move forward with coordinated measures to cut reliance on fossil fuels, such as instituting carbon taxes with revenue rebated to consumers. And instead of subsidies for fossil fuels, governments might need to provide financial incentives to move producers away from coal and petroleum, just as tobacco farmers were paid to plant other crops.

Fossil fuels have had large societal benefits and indeed represent a great wealth in the ground. But for both people and planets, wealth without health is a losing proposition.