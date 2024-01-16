Donald Trump campaign gives white and gold hats to caucus captains in Iowa

Ahead of former President Donald Trump's projected victory at the Iowa caucuses Monday night, campaign precinct captains donned a new look.

A white-and-gold variation of the MAGA hat captured the attention of his supporters at various campaign events. The 2,000 limited-edition hats were given exclusively to those who served as caucus captains - volunteers who encouraged caucus-goers to vote for the GOP frontrunner.

Trump's campaign team also made the volunteers feel like VIPs across rallies by offering reserved seats toward the front of the room. Three captains spoke on stage at a panel to discuss how they got involved with the campaign. Captains also received other incentivizes including Trump-signed certificates to ensure their commitment.

Caucus captains for Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump at a "telerally" with Trump at the Hotel Fort Des Moines on January 13, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Iowa Caucus results live updates: Donald Trump wins, but who’s going to come in second?

Caucus captains were required to attend an hourlong training and persuade at least ten people to caucus for him in what the campaign called the "Trump Ten." The volunteers could possibly receive an invitation to a Trump event during the Republican National Convention this summer.

What does Trump's white hat say?

The white hats with gold embroidery read "Trump Caucus Captain."

Trump was seen wearing the hat while campaigning ahead of the caucuses. The former president's most known campaign merchandise is his red "Make America Great Again" hat.

A Trump caucus captain wears a white caucus captain hat during a campaign rally at Waterloo Convention Center on Dec. 19, 2023, in Waterloo, Iowa

Trump honored by early call victory

Trump told Fox News Digital he was honored by his early victory, which came less than hour after the caucuses officially started. Trump's final margin of victory could surpass former Sen. Bob Dole's record at the 1988 Iowa Caucuses.

"I am greatly honored by such an early call," Trump said Monday. "It really is an honor that, minutes after, they’ve announced I’ve won – against very credible competition – great competition, actually."

Trump backers at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines said they were a little surprised at the quick call on Monday night, but not shocked.

"Everybody knew he was going to win, so it's not too surprising," said Vickie Froehlich, 69, a farmer from Kenyon, Minn., who drove down for the festivities.

Contributing: David Jackson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump 'Iowa Caucus Captain' hat: What to know about merchandise