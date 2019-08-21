Donald Trump cancels trip to Denmark after prime minister dismisses his offer to buy Greenland as 'absurd'

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump abruptly canceled a trip to Denmark on Tuesday after that country's prime minister dismissed his offer to buy Greenland as "absurd."

Trump was scheduled to arrive in Copenhagen on Sept. 2 for a meeting with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. But he wrote in a pair of tweets late Tuesday that the meeting is off.

“Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time,” Trump wrote.

“The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct,” Trump said. “I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future!”

Trump’s interest in buying Greenland – a self-governing territory of Denmark – first surfaced in news reports last week.

Trump later confirmed his interest in buying the island, telling reporters, “We’re looking at it.”

Frederiksen dismissed Trump’s offer as “absurd.”

“Greenland is not for sale,” she said while traveling with Greenlandic Premier Kim Kielsen to visit children from a Greenlandic orphanage. “Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland.”

Trump's visit to Denmark was to have been the final leg of a trip that also includes a stop in Warsaw, Poland, for ceremonies commemorating the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II.

Nuuk, Greenland's capital, is a small city on the southwest coast. The city's fjord system is known for its icebergs, humpback whale watching and waterfalls. Nuuk has a population of over 17,000 people. More

