Donald Trump changes lawyers, names Todd Blanche in federal classified documents case

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump announced Friday a new lawyer will defend him against federal charges in Florida dealing with classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump said in a social media post Todd Blanche, who has participated in his New York state criminal case, and a firm to be named later will represent him. That is a change from Jim Trusty and John Rowley, who had been leading his team dealing with federal investigations. Trusty appeared on CNN on Thursday to respond to the charges.

Trump thanked Trusty and Rowley, but said they faced a group of prosecutors he disparaged as a group, "the likes of which has not been seen before."

“We will be announcing additional lawyers in the coming days,” Trump said in the post on Truth Social.

Trump was indicted Thursday on seven counts, although the indictment hasn’t been unsealed yet. Trusty described the charges dealing with alleged violations of the Espionage Act dealing with defense records, retaining government documents, making false statements, obstruction of justice and conspiracy.

Trump also faces a 34-count indictment in New York on charges he falsified business records in making hush payments to women who claimed to have had sex with him. That trial is scheduled in March.

Trump has an initial federal court appearance scheduled in Miami on Tuesday.

