Donald Trump indictment: Ex-US president to be charged over hush money

1
BBC
·3 min read
Donald Trump waves as he leaves Trump Tower in August 2022
Donald Trump waves as he leaves Trump Tower in August 2022

Former US President Donald Trump will be charged over hush money payments made to a porn star just before the 2016 presidential election.

The details of the charges he will face have not yet been released.

A grand jury voted to indict him on criminal charges, after investigating a $130,000 pay-out to Stormy Daniels in an attempt to buy her silence over an alleged affair. He denies wrongdoing.

Mr Trump, 76, is the first serving or former US president to face charges.

His lawyer, Susan Necheles, confirmed the indictment in a statement on Thursday evening.

"He did not commit any crime," she said. "We will vigorously fight this political prosecution in court."

The ex-president lives in Florida and is expected to travel to New York City for his formal arrest and first hearing in court.

According to his defence team, Mr Trump will surrender next week. The United States Secret Service - which is tasked with protecting serving and former US presidents - will be in charge of security for the court appearance.

Mr Trump faces the prospect of having his fingerprints recorded and his mugshot taken, like all defendants in criminal cases.

In a statement, Mr Trump lashed out at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has been pursuing the case. He called the prosecutor a "disgrace", and accused him of "doing Joe Biden's dirty work".

"The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to 'Get Trump,' but now they've done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference," he said.

Mr Trump has repeatedly slammed the investigation in his hometown of New York as a political "witch hunt" led by his opponents. Mr Bragg is a registered Democrat.

The inquiry stems from an allegation that Mr Trump directed his then-lawyer Michael Cohen to pay Stormy Daniels, a former porn actress and stripper, less than two weeks before the 2016 presidential election to prevent her speaking out about an alleged affair with Mr Trump.

Ms Daniels has said she had a sexual encounter with Mr Trump at a Lake Tahoe hotel in 2006 - the year after he married his current wife, Melania.

Cohen has said in court that he made the $130,000 settlement "in co-ordination with and at the direction of" the former president. Cohen was jailed from 2018-20 on multiple charges.

Mr Trump is currently the front-runner among all declared and potential contenders for the Republican White House nomination.

But there is nothing in US law that prevents a candidate who is found guilty of a crime from campaigning for, and serving as, president - even from prison.

Mr Trump is also being investigated in several other cases.

The other investigations include probes into his role in the US Capitol riot of January 2021, his efforts to overturn his loss in the state of Georgia in the 2020 election, and his handling of classified documents after leaving office.

Mr Trump - who served as president from 2017-21 - was twice impeached by the House of Representatives. He was acquitted by the Senate both times.

Recommended Stories

  • A Manhattan Grand Jury Has Indicted Donald Trump. What Happens Now?

    A Manhattan grand jury on Thursday voted to indict Donald Trump for his role in paying hush-money to a porn star on the eve of the 2016 election. Mr. Trump has denied wrongdoing and has said the probe by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, is politically motivated. The indictment will kick off a process in which Mr. Trump will likely travel to Manhattan to face the charges.

  • 'Human Life Protection Act': NC bill would further limit abortion

    A North Carolina Republican lawmaker filed legislation Wednesday that would limit abortion except when a mother's life is in danger.

  • Who’s who in the Manhattan DA’s Donald Trump indictment

    As Donald Trump fought his way to victory in the 2016 presidential campaign, key allies tried to smooth his bumpy path by paying off two women who had been thinking of going public with allegations of extramarital encounters with the Republican. The payoffs, and the way that Trump's company accounted for one of them, are believed to be at the center of a grand jury investigation that led to a criminal indictment and could result in the first-ever criminal prosecution of a former U.S. president. A porn actor who’s also had bit parts in mainstream films like “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” and “Knocked Up,” Daniels was paid $130,000 to keep quiet about what she says was an awkward and unexpected sexual encounter with Trump at a celebrity golf outing in Lake Tahoe in 2006.

  • Trump's legal worries extend far beyond charges in New York

    The hush money case in New York that has led to criminal charges against Donald Trump is just one of a number of investigations that could pose legal problems for the former president. Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, confirmed Thursday that he had been informed that the former president had been indicted on charges involving payments made during the 2016 campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter. Trump faces a string of other inquiries as he campaigns for another term in 2024, including a criminal investigation over top secret documents found at his Florida estate, a probe in Washington into his efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, and an investigation in Georgia looking into whether he and his allies illegally interfered in the state's 2020 election.

  • Manhattan Grand Jury Votes to Indict Trump

    A Manhattan grand jury voted Thursday to indict former president Donald Trump in connection with a hush-money payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels, according to multiple reports.

  • Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges

    A New York grand jury on Thursday indicted Donald Trump over hush money payments made to a porn star, making him the first ever serving or former US president to face criminal charges.His statement set New York on edge for possible protests but the prospect of a quick indictment had receded as the grand jury panel convened to weigh possible charges against Trump continued to hear witnesses -- until Thursday.

  • Meet the Mariners: Seattle announces 2023 Opening Day roster

    The Mariners open the 2023 season Thursday night in Seattle.

  • Procol Harum pay tribute to A Whiter Shade of Pale lyricist Keith Reid, who has died aged 76

    Reid also wrote the words to John Farnham’s 1986 hit You’re The Voice

  • Procol Harum: Whiter Shade of Pale lyricist Keith Reid dies

    The 76-year-old wrote Procol Harum's biggest hit as well as John Farnham's You're The Voice.

  • Vietnam Chief, Biden Discuss Boosting Ties at ‘All Levels’

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and US President Joe Biden discussed strengthening bilateral ties across the board during a phone call on Wednesday.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in JapanUS Air Force Plans to End Lockheed Hypersonic Weapon Pr

  • Nobody has donated to Tennessee's anti-abortion monument

    Tennessee passed a law in 2018 to create a monument for “victims of abortion.” Five years later, the monument has yet to materialize, and the private fund for the so-called “Monument to Unborn Children” has yet to receive a single dollar, according to state sources.

  • Trump news – live: Manhattan grand jury to break for a month, further delaying possible indictment

    While it’s possible schedule may change, any indictment of Trump will now not be announced until at least late April

  • Donald Trump Indicted by Grand Jury in Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case: Reports

    Donald Trump is the first sitting or former president in United States history to face criminal charges

  • Donald Trump arrest latest: Former president indicted over Stormy Daniels payment

    Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, has been charged over a hush-money payment to a porn star, according to reports.

  • Manhattan grand jury votes to indict former president Donald Trump

    A Manhattan grand jury on Thursday indicted former president Donald Trump, making him the first former United States president charged with a crime. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

  • Putin’s getting nervous about Russia’s sinking economy

    Russia's arrest of a journalist who detailed its economic woes is an act of desperation—and probably not the last one.

  • Dear Mar-a-Lago Club members: My indictment is going to cost you

    Frank Cerabino's column imagining how Trump will capitalize on his New York indictment to Mar-a-Lago Club members

  • Former Trump Organization exec Allen Weisselberg cuts ties with attorneys

    The move comes as a Manhattan grand jury is believed to be nearing a decision on whether to charge Trump in a long-running hush money investigation.

  • Trump criminally charged in New York, a first for a US ex-president

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House. The charges, arising from an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, could reshape the 2024 presidential race. Trump previously said he would continue campaigning for the Republican Party's nomination if charged with a crime.

  • Trump's Ugly New Boast About Dictators Backfires Spectacularly

    "Tells you all you need to know," Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle responded on Twitter.