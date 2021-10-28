Former President Donald Trump had a video chat on FaceTime with legendary golfer Bryson DeChambeau while on the golf course in Palm Beach.

The encounter was posted to Instagram on Tuesday by comedian and Trump impressionist Rob Trump.

BIDEN AND MCAULIFFE MAKE BELOVED BOOK-BANNING FEAR KEY TO CLOSING ARGUMENT



Trump congratulated the golf star, currently ranked No. 6 in the world, who was on holiday in the Bahamas, according to Essentially Sports.

“You did great with the long drive!” Trump said, referring to DeChambeau’s performance at the Professional Long Drivers Association’s World Championship last month.

“We love this guy. Be careful who you hang out with,” Trump told DeChambeau. After the golfer said he was with friends, Trump said he has “great friends, they’re great guys!”

Trump is an avid golfer and owns golf course properties in the U.K, the United States, and Dubai. DeChambeau is one of the many golfers to have played with Trump.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

DeChambeau previously had a partnership with the Trump brand but shed the Trump logo from his bag earlier this year, Mediaite reports.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Golf, Donald Trump, Florida, Sports

Original Author: Matthew Miller

Original Location: Donald Trump chats with golf legend on FaceTime: 'We love this guy. Be careful who you hang out with!'