Trump is ‘the chosen one, sent by God to do great things,’ says president’s adviser

Trump has been described as the “chosen one” by his secretary of energy, Rick Perry.

In the preview of an interview shown on Fox News on Sunday night, the adviser, who has drawn scrutiny for his role in the Ukraine scandal, also compared the US president to a number of biblical kings.

“God’s used imperfect people all through history,” Mr Perry told the broadcaster. “King David wasn’t perfect, Saul wasn’t perfect, Solomon wasn’t perfect.”

He revealed that he gave Mr Trump “a little one-pager on those Old Testament kings about a month ago”.

“I shared it with him and said, ‘Mr President, I know there are people that say you said you were the chosen one and I said, ‘You were,’” Mr Perry said.

“I said, ‘If you’re a believing Christian, you understand God’s plan for the people who rule and judge over us on this planet in our government.’”

After the interview was teased on Fox & Friends, Fox News journalist Ed Henry claimed that Mr Perry said the president was “sent by God to do great things”.

The energy secretary’s comments come amid the ongoing impeachment inquiry into Mr Trump, who has been accused of improperly seeking help from Ukraine officials to boost his chances of re-election next year.

Mr Perry has so far declined to cooperate with a congressional subpoena, neither providing documents nor testifying to impeachment investigators.

During his time in office, the Texan politician has been instrumental in supporting what Mr Trump has called a policy of American “energy dominance”, helping to increase exports of US fossil fuels.

Having first been appointed as secretary of energy in March 2017, Mr Perry is due to stand down from the role on 1 December.

