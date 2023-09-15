Donald Trump civil trial in limbo as New York appeals judge signals possible delay

WASHINGTON - A New York appeals judge signaled a possible delay in a Donald Trump civil trial set for Oct. 2, saying late Thursday that an appeals court panel should hear Trump's complaints about the judge.

Appellate Justice David Friedman's ruling means that the start of the trial would be pushed back if the pre-trial appeal process is not completed in time.

Attorneys for Trump and members of his family filed a last-ditch legal complaint Thursday designed to derail the fraud trial that could gut the former president's business empire.

The Trump legal team asked the appeals court to step in against Justice Arthur F. Engoron, claiming he failed to follow rulings that narrowed the allegations at the heart of the lawsuit filed last year by New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

"It’s a rare move of aggression - particularly this close to trial," according to The Daily Beast, which first reported the filing.

A year ago, James sued Trump and members of his family, accusing them of enriching themselves through financial fraud. If successful, the case could effectively shutter The Trump Organization.

James has also accused Trump of making frivolous legal motions in pre-trial maneuvering. She has asked the state Supreme Court to sanction the former president and others involved in the family business.

Trump, who faces up to seven criminal and civil trials as he pursues the presidency again in 2024, claims that James and others are playing politics.

