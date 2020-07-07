Donald Trump claims 99% of coronavirus cases are 'totally harmless.' The 'long haulers' with lingering symptoms say he's wrong.

Nearly four months after being diagnosed with COVID-19, Karyn Bishof endures a long list of symptoms that includes a collapsed lung, fatigue and insomnia.

But it's disbelief from an insurer and doctors that's frustrated her as much as her lingering health problems.

“You’re either told you had a quick cold or you end up on a ventilator and pass away,” said Bishof. “It’s really frustrating and you begin to self-doubt and, of course, it is a huge mental strain on top of all the physical ailments that you’re facing.”

Bishof, a Boca Raton, Florida, resident and former firefighter and paramedic, is one of countless coronavirus survivors with lingering side effects. Even President Donald Trump on Saturday seemed to discount COVID-19's long-term threat when he said 99% of cases are "totally harmless."

People with complications, self-described as “long haulers,” are uncounted in any official report as of now. But Bishof took tallying into her own hands when she posted a survey June 16 on social media. As of Monday, she's gotten 1,280 responses from COVID-19 sufferers who say they, too, experience ongoing symptoms.

She said she got a runaround from a workers' compensation program linked to her former job, including the insistence she do a telehealth visit despite having a documented partial collapsed lung that demanded more specialized care. She finally was able to schedule an in-person appointment with a pulmonologist later this month after her attorney intervened, she said.

Still, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows defended Trump's claim the virus is "totally harmless" in 99% of cases.

During an appearance Monday on "Fox & Friends," Meadows said "the vast majority of people are safe from this" and, other than people with underlying medical conditions, the "risks are extremely low and the president’s right with that, and the facts and the statistics back us up there."

Patients who experience COVID-19 complications is 'significantly higher' than 1%

But other experts say there is potential danger in telling the public COVID-19 is harmless to all but 1% of people with the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns older adults and people with chronic health conditions such as kidney disease, heart disease and diabetes face greater risk.

Dr. Kathryn Wagner, a neurologist at the Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore, said published data suggests the share of people who experience serious complications is "significantly higher" than 1%.