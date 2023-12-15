Donald Trump Claims He’s Healthier Than Barack Obama In Deranged Rant, Claims Doctor Told Him He Could Live to 200 Years Old

Donald Trump spewed more fairy tales while speaking at a MAGA rally in Coralville, Iowa, on Dec. 13 by claiming he is healthier than Barack Obama.

The 77-year-old also said his doctor told him he would live to be 200 if he didn’t eat junk food.

Trump told the crowd that his doctor, former White House physician Ronny Jackson, had examined him recently and said he was “the healthiest guy,” according to HuffPost.

“Dr. Ronny. Do you know Doc Ronny? He’s one of the great Congressmen now,” said Trump. “Ronny Jackson. He was the doctor, he was an Admiral. He was the doctor in the White House. He was my doctor. He was Obama’s doctor, too, by the way. I said, ‘Who’s healthier?’ He said, ‘Sir, there’s no contest.’ I won’t tell you the answer, but you know the answer, OK? It was me.”

Trump went on to note that Jackson, who currently is in his second term in the U.S. House as a Republican from the 13th District of Texas, told him he’d live to 200 if it wasn’t for the ex-president eating junk food. “He said, ‘You’re the healthiest guy. He said, ‘If he didn’t eat junk food, he’d live to 200 years old.’ That’s my kind of a doctor.”

Trump suggests Ronny Jackson told him that he was healthier than Obama pic.twitter.com/6KmMhMQx93 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 14, 2023

Trump has compared himself to Obama, 62, multiple times and is seemingly obsessed with his predecessor. It is widely believed that the twice-impeached ex-president’s obsession with Obama might be the reason he decided to run for resident, especially after the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, where Obama roasted Trump for demanding he produce his birth certificate. Trump demanded that Obama produce his birth certificate to prove he was born in the U.S. and, therefore, eligible to be POTUS.

“Some of you heard that the state of Hawaii released my official long-form birth certificate,” said Obama at the 2011 dinner. “Hopefully, this puts all doubts to rest. But just in case there are any lingering questions, tonight, I’m preparing to go a step further. Tonight, for the first time, I’m releasing my official birth video.”

“Now, I warn you, no one has seen his footage in 50 years. Not even me. Let’s take a look,” Obama continued as a clip from “The Lion King” played on a screen.

“I want to make it clear to the Fox News table that was a joke. That was not my real birth video, that was a joke,” noted Obama. “That was a children’s cartoon. Call Disney if you don’t believe me. They have the long-form version.”

Obama went on to tease Trump by name, and the crowd laughed as he sat stone-faced in the audience.

“Now, I know that he’s taken some flak lately, but no one is happier, no one is prouder to put this birth certificate matter to rest than The Donald,” Obama said. “And that’s because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter — like, did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?”

Obama also teased Trump for his reality show “The Celebrity Apprentice” as the crowd cheered. Former director of the Office of Public Affairs at the Department of Justice Matthew Miller said Trump’s obsession is based on racism and that the respect Obama has in the country “just eats Trump alive inside,” according to The Guardian.

Per CNN, during Trump’s presidency, he mentioned Obama about 2.4 times daily over a five-month period and brought up his name at least 10 times unprompted during a Cabinet meeting.