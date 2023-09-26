Donald Trump committed fraud in New York, judge rules

Donald Trump's business licenses may now be rescinded as punishment - AP

Donald Trump fraudulently inflated his wealth by billions of dollars as part of a scheme to secure cheap loans, a US judge ruled on Tuesday.

The judgment is part of a sweeping lawsuit following a lengthy investigation by the New York attorney general into the Trump Organisation’s business affairs.

The ruling by Judge Arthur F Engoron found that Mr Trump and his company defrauded banks and insurers by massively overvaluing assets by as much as $3.6 billion on documents in a bid to secure deals and financing.

Mr Engoron ordered that some of Mr Trump’s business licences be rescinded as punishment, making it difficult or impossible for his company to do business in New York, and said he would continue to have an independent monitor oversee the Trump Organisation’s operations.

The decision, days before the start of a non-jury trial in Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, is the strongest repudiation yet of the former president’s image as a wealthy and shrewd real estate mogul turned political powerhouse.

Mr Trump, his company and key executives repeatedly lied about them on his annual financial statements, reaping rewards such as favourable loan terms and lower insurance premiums, Mr Engoron found.

Those tactics crossed a line and violated the law, the judge said, rejecting Mr Trump’s contention that a disclaimer on the financial statements absolved him of any wrongdoing.

This is a breaking news story – more to follow

