Donald Trump compares himself to Mona Lisa in S4C interview

Former US president Donald Trump has compared himself to the Mona Lisa in an interview with S4C.

Mr Trump spoke to journalist Maxine Hughes for a documentary, called Trump: Byd Eithafol (Trump: Extreme World), she was making about his followers.

Known as the "front row Joes" these are people that regularly turn up to the Republican's rallies.

The 76-year-old said some of his fans would arrive four days early to come and see him.

In an interview at his Mar-a-Lago home, in Florida, Mr Trump said: "The front row Joe's get it and they see it.

"You have people that follow the rock bands, and they listen to the same songs over and over.

"You have people that go to the Mona Lisa and they will see it hundreds and hundreds of times and it gets better every time.

"And Broadway plays and they will see it 20 times."

This was despite him talking about the "same 20 subjects", he said.

"You're talking about the border you are talking about the military, about low taxes," Mr Trump added.

This didn't stop them coming he said as they "just want to hear it again".

Mr Trump, who is facing a plethora of legal problems, repeated his false claims of winning the 2020 presidential election.

"It's very simple, we got many more votes," he claimed.

Ms Hughes was proud to have landed an interview with Mr Trump.

"We're going after some of the most influential people in the world," she said.

Trump: Byd Eithafol will be on S4C and iPlayer on Sunday 11 June, at 21:00 BST