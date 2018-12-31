Donald Trump complains about criticism of Syria withdrawal as Graham says it is on 'pause'

Donald Trump, pictured with his defence secretary James Mattis, who resigned in protest at the Syria withdrawal and hands over on New Year's Eve - REUTERS More

President Donald Trump has declared that US troops will stay in Syria to fight Isis "remnants", apparently backtracking on his promise of hasty withdrawal.

The president, cooped up in the White House on New Year’s Eve while his wife Melania rang in the new year at Mar-a-Lago without him, issued a volley of tweets yesterday defending the drawdown.

In noticeably more measured language, however, he said that the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (Isil) was “mostly” defeated – he had previously declared total victory. He also said he wanted to “slowly” bring troops home, rather than calling for an immediate withdrawal.

The shift followed a key ally's announcement that the Pentagon had put the troop drawdown on "pause."

Mr Trump startled many with his announcement on December 19 that he was ordering the 2,000 troops out of Syria – a decision that caused his defence secretary, James Mattis, to resign.

Mr Mattis handed over to his deputy, Patrick Shanahan, shortly before midnight last night. Mr Shanahan will take control of the Pentagon on an interim basis, until a permanent replacement is found.

Mr Mattis sent a farewell memo to the troops shortly before the handover – which was brought forward by two months after Mr Trump was left infuriated at his resignation letter. Mr Mattis urged them to "keep the faith in our country and hold fast".

“I am the only person in America who could say that, “I’m bringing our great troops back home, with victory,” and get BAD press,” he said.

“It is Fake News and Pundits who have FAILED for years that are doing the complaining. If I stayed in Endless Wars forever, they would still be unhappy!”

His comments appeared to be directed towards Stanley McChrystal, the retired four star general who led the US forces in Afghanistan until asked to resign by Barack Obama for making unflattering remarks to Rolling Stone magazine. Mr McChrystal told a Sunday talk show he thought Mr Trump was immoral and a liar.

“We ought to ask what kind of commander-in-chief he had that Jim Mattis, that, you know, the good Marine, felt he had to walk away,” he said.

“If we want to be governed by someone we wouldn’t do a business deal with because their background is so shady, if we’re willing to do that, then that’s in conflict with who I think we are.

“And so I think it’s necessary at those times to take a stand.”

Yet one of the president’s closest allies set out to reassure America on Sunday, following a lunch with the president.

Lindsey Graham, senator for South Carolina, said he was encouraged by their encounter, and said a “pause” had been placed on the withdrawal.

“I think we’re in a pause situation,” he said outside the White House.

Mr Graham had been an outspoken critic of Mr Trump’s decision, which had drawn bipartisan criticism.

“I think we’re slowing things down in a smart way,” he said, adding that Mr Trump was very aware of the plight of the Kurds.

“We talked about Syria and he told me some things that I didn’t know that make me feel a lot better about where we’re headed in Syria. He promised to destroy ISIS. He’s going to keep that promise. We’re not there yet, but as I said today, we’re inside the 10-yard line and the president understands the need to finish the job.”