Donald Trump complains no jury in his fraud trial is ‘very unfair’

Donald Trump has complained it is “very unfair” that there is no jury in his fraud trial despite his own lawyers failing to request one.

Mr Trump made his complaint to the media as he left court on Monday. However, Arthur Engoron, the judge, had noted in court earlier in the day that “nobody asked for” a jury trial.

Letitia James, the New York attorney general, is seeking a $250 million fine and a ban on Mr Trump operating as a businessman in the city – putting his beloved Trump Tower at risk of sale or closure.

Ms James claims Mr Trump and his allies falsely exaggerated the value of several of his flagship properties, including a Trump Tower penthouse and the Mar-a-Lago resort, in an attempt to secure favourable loans and insurance deals.

It is unclear that a jury trial would have been available since the case was brought under a statute requiring the matter to be adjudicated as a bench trial.

Mr Engoron said that neither side sought a jury and that state law does not allow for juries when suits seek not only money but a court order setting out something a defendant must do or not do.

The former president spoke to the media as he left the first day of his trial - ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

Prosecutors claimed Mr Trump reaped over $100 million through fraudulently inflating his assets.

Mr Trump’s lawyer has denied the fraud claims against his client, whom he said “made a fortune literally being right about real estate investments”.

Mr Trump also claimed that 80 per cent of his fraud case was “over” and said the final segment of the day’s proceedings had been “outstanding.”

The former president condemned both the “horror show” lawyer bringing the case against him, and the trial’s “Democrat operative” judge.

Mr Engoron, the case’s judge, ruled last week that the defendants had engaged in up to $2.2 billion of fraud and will now preside over a trial without a jury to determine whether they took part in a “conspiracy” and what penalties they should face.

