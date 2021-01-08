Donald Trump condemns US Capitol riots as he commits to 'smooth transfer of power'

Donald Trump posted a short video on Twitter in which he said he was committed to smooth transition of power - REUTERS

Donald Trump has acknowledged a new US administration will take over on January 20 and condemned the mob that stormed the Capitol in strong terms during a conciliatory new video address.

In a message of unity delivered to the camera, the US president said his supporters who broke into the Capitol had “defiled the seat of American democracy”.

Mr Trump called for punishments for those who had broken the law and urged calm, saying that “tempers must be cooled and calm restored”.

He also promised to work towards the “smooth, orderly and seamless transfer of power” in what was his firmest drawing of a line under the election results to date.

However Mr Trump fell short of delivering the full-throated concession so many have been calling for, failing to say he had lost the election or using the phrase “I concede”.

The two-and-a half-minute video, filmed in the White House and published on his newly re-established Twitter account, also made no explicit mention of Joe Biden, the incoming president.

The video came on a day of intense political turmoil as Democrats threatened to impeach Mr Trump unless Mike Pence, the US vice president, and his cabinet colleagues removed him.

Mr Trump began his message with a condemnation of his supporters, whose storming of the Capitol saw at least four die amid the chaos. It was the first clear condemnation he had made since Tuesday's ugly scenes.

"I would like to begin by addressing the heinous attack on the United States Capitol. Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem,” Mr Trump said in the video, posted online around 7pm Washington DC time on Thursday.

"I immediately deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders. America is and must always be a nation of law and order.

"The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction: You do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law: You will pay.

"We have just been through an intense election and emotions are high. But now tempers must be cooled and calm restored. We must get on with the business of America.”

The video follows rising political pressure with the Democratic leader of the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, and the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, threatening impeachment.

On Thursday evening congressmen were circulating drafts of articles of impeachment that could be introduced into the House within days.

Mr Pence is facing demands from the Democrats to remove Mr Trump immediately via the 25th Amendment, a mechanism which can be used if a president is deemed “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office”.

A majority of the cabinet and Mr Pence would need to support such a move. Mr Pence has made no indication publicly that he is willing to go down that path.

Mr Trump is due to leave on January 20, inauguration day, which is less than two weeks away. In his video he reassured the country that he would indeed depart.

Mr Trump said: "My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote.

"In so doing I was fighting to defend American democracy. I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections.

"Now Congress has certified the results a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transfer of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

He finished his video with a call for “a renewed emphasis on the civic values of patriotism, faith, charity, community and family” as well as a plea to “revitalise the sacred bonds of love and loyalty”.

The warm words are likely to be treated as too little, too late by critics - including many grandees of his own party, the Republicans - who have pinned the blame for the storming of the Capitol on Mr Trump's incendiary rhetoric.

Mr Trump also hinted he retained political ambitions in the future, saying: "To all of my wonderful supporters, I know you are disappointed but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning.”