Donald Trump congratulated 'crazy' Bernie Sanders on his win in the Nevada caucus

Bernie Sanders won the Nevada caucus on Saturday, placing him squarely as the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential candidacy.

Trump tweeted his reaction to the vote, congratulating "Crazy Bernie."

In his victory speech Sanders predicted he would also win in Texas, and said: "The president gets very, very upset easily, so don't tell him that we're going to beat him here in Texas."

Donald Trump responded on Saturday to Bernie Sanders' decisive victory in the Nevada caucus.

At time of writing, the Vermont senator has 46.6% of the vote with 50% of precincts reporting. Runner-up was Joe Biden, followed by Pete Buttigieg.

President Trump tweeted on Saturday after Sanders' victory became clear: "Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada."

"Congratulations Bernie, [and] don't let them take it away from you!" Trump said.

Trump added that Biden and the other delegates "look weak," and took a shot at Mike Bloomberg. "No way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates." Bloomberg was not on the ballot for the Nevada caucus, and this is the second time Trump has mocked Bloomberg for his disastrous performance in his first-ever Democratic presidential debate.

In a victory speech following his Nevada win, Sanders predicted he would win the Texas caucus, due to take place on March 3. Sanders attacked Trump directly during his speech:

"The American people are sick and tired of a president who lies all of the time. They are sick and tired of a corrupt administration. They are sick and tired of a president who is undermining American democracy, who thinks he is above the law, and who apparently has never read the constitution in this country," he said.

"The president gets very, very upset easily, so don't tell him that we're going to beat him here in Texas," Sanders added.

