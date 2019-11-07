Donald Trump continues campaign rally tour with Louisiana GOP candidate Eddie Rispone

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump urged supporters in Monroe, Louisiana, Wednesday night to cast their ballot early for Republican businessman Eddie Rispone, who is challenging Democratic incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards in a Nov. 16 runoff election.

"I'm here for early voting," Trump said, before hinting he would return to Louisiana, a state he won by nearly 20 points in 2016, to stump for Rispone next week in what would be Trump's third trip to the state in a month.

Trump railed against what he called the "deranged, delusional, destructive, and hyper-partisan impeachment witch hunt" by House Democrats, warning that they are becoming "increasingly totalitarian" by "suppressing dissent, defaming the innocent, eliminating due process, staging show trials and trying to overthrow American democracy to impose their socialist agenda."

He said the impeachment inquiry would benefit him in his re-election bid, and decried a whistleblower who launched the investigation against him over a July 25 phone call in which he asked the Ukrainian president dig up political dirt on Democrats.

Trump read out a 2017 tweet from one of the lawyers representing the whistleblower, Mark Zaid, who was reacting to Trump's dismissal of Acting Attorney General Sally Yates at the time. The tweet, which resurfaced in a Fox News story earlier Wednesday, referenced a "coup" and said "impeachment would follow." Trump has accused Democrats of plotting to illegally remove him from office.

In an emailed statement, Zaid said: "I have zero Democrat ties. In the time since that tweet was posted, I've probably represented more Republicans, including [White House] officials, than Democrats."

"This is nothing more than the continuing partisan deflection to desperately avoid discussing the substance of my client's whistleblower complaint," he added.

Trump focused on state issues including car insurance costs, blaming Edwards for prices, while Rispone took the stage to declare Louisiana "Trump country."

Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy also joined Trump on stage to echo Rispone's declaration for the president.

"With your help we can make it Rispone country," Cassidy said as the crowd cheered.

“Unless you’re happy with crappy, I want you to vote for Eddie Rispone for governor," Kennedy added.

Kennedy also slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for launching the impeachment inquiry.

"I don't mean any disrespect but it must suck to be that dumb," he said.

Tuesday night marks Trump's second campaign rally this week following his Monday night appearance in Lexington, Kentucky, in support of Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who appears to have fallen short in Tuesday's gubernatorial race.

Trump told the Lexington crowd on Monday that losing the governor's race would send "a really bad message," but he quickly pointed out on Twitter Tuesday night that every other Republican candidate seeking statewide office in Kentucky won their race. Democratic state Attorney General Andy Beshear led Bevin by a few thousand votes with 100% of precincts reporting, but the incumbent governor refused to concede. Bevin's campaign on Wednesday formally requested an official recanvass of the election results.

#ElectionNight Won 5 out of 6 elections in Kentucky, including 5 great candidates that I spoke for and introduced last night. @MattBevin picked up at least 15 points in last days, but perhaps not enough (Fake News will blame Trump!). Winning in Mississippi Governor race! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2019

He campaigned on the eve of the Oct. 12 primary election in Lake Charles, calling on supporter to vote for Rispone or GOP Rep. Ralph Abraham in an effort to prevent Edwards from getting at least 50% of the vote to force a runoff. Edwards got 46% of the vote while Rispone took 27%, setting the stage for the the Nov. 14 runoff.

Trump also has cut a campaign commercial for Rispone, calling him “a fantastic man, a great success” and boasting that “everything he’s touched has turned to gold.”