Donald Trump continues Michael Bloomberg feud with edited Spaceballs clip

Donald Trump has continued his Twitter feud with Michael Bloomberg by posting a Spaceballs-themed video mocking the former Mayor of New York City.

In the video, Mr Trump's head is superimposed on to the character Lone Starr, while Mr Bloomberg's head is placed on to the character Dark Helmet from the 1987 comedy.

Mr Trump captioned the Tweet "Mini Mike, you’re easy!" referencing his nickname for the 78-year-old and is in response to Mr Bloomberg's Star Wars themed clip on Wednesday.

In the video captioned "See you soon, Donald." the characters Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader spar, with the latter acting as Mr Bloomberg claiming "You can't win Darth. If you strike me down I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine."

The current thread started after Mr Bloomberg dropped out of the race on Wednesday to be the Democratic nominee for the 2020 presidential election, prompting Mr Trump to mock him in a tweet.

"Mini Mike Bloomberg just "quit" the race for President. I could have told him long ago that he didn't have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost. Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe's campaign, hoping to save face. It won't work!" tweeted the 73-year-old.

Mr Bloomberg endorsed current frontrunner Joe Biden after a humiliating campaign, only picking up 59 delegates despite spending more than $500 million on his campaign.

The billionaire dropped out after disappointing results on Super Tuesday and made it clear that beating Mr Trump is his main goal.

"I've always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. After yesterday's vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden," said the 78-year-old.

At the time of writing, Mr Bloomberg is yet to respond.