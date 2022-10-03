Donald Trump will be 'convicted of multiple felonies,' George Conway speculates to Salon

Conservative lawyer George Conway is predicting former President Donald Trump will be slapped with a felony conviction for various crimes by the end of the year.

"I think he could go to prison, but it is more likely that he will serve home confinement," Conway told Salon in a wide-ranging interview published Monday.

"In all likelihood, he will be convicted of multiple felonies."

In the past few months, Trump, who has not been formally charged with any crime, has faced mounting legal woes from various agencies and private litigants while remaining the most popular political figure in the Republican Party.

The FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, in August as part of an investigation into mishandled classified documents.

Trump is a target of the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which could refer him to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution. And he faces civil suit filed by the New York attorney general over fraudulent business practices.

Conway, the husband of former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, said Trump has a history of settling civil cases, but that doesn't believe the former president will take a plea deal if he is hit with more serious criminal cases.

In 2016, Conway voted for Trump, but he has been converted into one of the former president's chief critics. That is in sharp contrast to his wife, who ran Trump's presidential campaign six years ago and was one of his top aides during his presidency.

"Reflecting on my own behavior, I thoroughly own up to the fact that I voted for Donald Trump and supported him in 2016," he told Salon. "That was a grave moral error on my part, and I own it. I'm happy — well, not happy, but willing — to admit my error. But the fact is, that some people can't do it that easily."

The former president, Conway speculated, has a good chance of ending with a felony conviction sometime after the 2022 midterm elections but before the new year starts. If so, he said, the country should prepare for Trump to "incite violence on his behalf" much in the same way he did after losing the 2020 presidential election.

"This all goes so much to the core of Trump's identity that he will try to tear the country apart before he settles one of these criminal cases," Conway said.

But Trump has survived various legal allegations and court litigation during his decades as a real estate mogul.

Those suits and investigations also haven't pierced his political popularity with the GOP base, which rallied behind Trump when the FBI searched his Florida estate and created a backlash against the federal agency among some conservative activists.

