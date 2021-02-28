Donald Trump CPAC speech: Former US president makes first address since leaving White House - latest updates

Trump supporters are eagerly awaiting his speech in Florida - REUTERS

Trump's first public address since leaving office

Trump to mark return to the stage with attack on Biden ​



Republicans are braced for Donald Trump's return to the political stage today with a speech capping a party conference dominated by loyalty to the former president.

In his first speech since leaving the White House, Mr Trump is set to further stake his claim as his party's ideological leader with attacks on Joe Biden and a strong emphasis on immigration.

The address marks his first major public appearance since retreating to Mar-a-Lago, his private club in southern Florida, after quitting Washington last month.

It comes at the end of a three-day conference, during which other potential 2024 Republican candidates have fallen in line behind Mr Trump by espousing his America-first agenda.

09:00 PM

Analysis: Trump as popular as ever

Rozina Sabur writes: Republicans speaking at CPAC over the last few days have been sent a very clear message from the party faithful: the Republican Party is now the Trump Party.

The theme of this week's conference was "America uncancelled", but Republicans who have broken with Donald Trump were notably absent from the speaker list. Walking around the sessions over the last three days, it would be easy to forget that Mr Trump had lost Republicans the White House and both chambers of Congress. In fact, it would be easy to think that Mr Trump is still president.

The former president's trademark red "MAGA" caps can be seen all around the conference hall, as well as signs saying "Joe Biden is not my president". CPAC is an important first stop for candidates considering a run for the White House, and each of the 2024 hopefuls who have spoken this year have been at pains to demonstrate their allegiance to Mr Trump.

Texas senator Ted Cruz, said: "Let me tell you right now, Donald J Trump ain't going anywhere".

Florida senator Rick Scott, told the audience: "We will not win the future by trying to go back to where the Republican Party used to be. If we do, we will lose the working base that President Trump so animated."

Mr Trump's eldest son, Donald Jr, told attendees his father's speech will "solidify" his position "as the future of the Republican Party".

Huge crowd outside #CPAC2021 ahead of Trump’s address pic.twitter.com/YbbES0X7PK — Rozina Sabur (@RozinaSabur) February 28, 2021

08:55 PM

Mask-free and ready to go

It hardly needs mentioning that there is hardly a mask to be seen in the conference hall. This is a Donald Trump party after all. You might remember back in October that his Supreme Court nomination event became a Covid superspreader bonanza.

While we wait for Trump, the CPAC organisers are showing a promotional video about the success of their conferences. This year's event is being held in Florida where Covid restrictions aren't as strict as in the Washington DC area, where the conference is usually staged.

08:48 PM

Trump is late

The president is due any minute and appears to be running a bit late. Do you think Trump gets stage fright?

08:40 PM

'The Republican Party is the party of Trump'

Rozina Sabur is in Orlando, Florida, where the Conservative Political Action Conference has relocated this year because of the Sunshine state's more lax coronavirus restrictions.

CPAC is the largest annual gathering of grassroots conservatives in the US, and usually serves as a forum for the Republican Party to establish its policy agendas and regroup after election defeats.

But in the past four years it has been transformed into a cult of personality. This year is no different, with Donald Trump's enduring support among the grassroots was on full display during the three-day conference.

A gold-plated statue of the former president welcomed conference goers, and Trump insignia was ubiquitous among the thousands of attendees.

A gold-plated statue of Donald Trump was unveiled at the conference - AP

Ahead of Mr Trump's much-hyped speech tonight, a small army of supporters have gathered outside.

Trisha Hope, told The Telegraph she had travelled all the way from Texas to get a glimpse of the former commander-in-chief. "The Republican Party is the party of Trump - look around," she said. "I think he should run again in 2024."

Trisha Hope has travelled all the way from Texas for a glimpse of the former commander-in-chief pic.twitter.com/eWlAbXZ3xI — Rozina Sabur (@RozinaSabur) February 28, 2021

08:34 PM

Poll shows Trump is man to beat

A straw poll of Cpac attendees has demonstrated Donald Trump's enormous popularity with conservative grassroots voters. According to the poll, 55 per cent want Mr Trump to be the next Republican nominee.

The next best performer is Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Floria, who has a mere 21 per cent, less than half of Mr Trump's vote share.

The CPAC straw poll results for 2024 GOP primary:

Trump gets 55%

DeSantis at 21%

Everyone else below 5% pic.twitter.com/kJxU6mpdp9 — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) February 28, 2021

08:25 PM

'The journey is far from over'

Donald Trump is expected to declare his political journey "far from over" as he returns to the national stage tonight, Rozina Sabur writes in Orlando.

The speech will lay out Mr Trump's vision for his 'MAGA' movement and the future of his party ahead of a much hyped potential second run in 2024.

“I stand before you today to declare that the incredible journey we began together four years ago is far from over,” Mr Trump is expected to say.

“We are gathered this afternoon to talk about the future - the future of our movement, the future of our party, and the future of our beloved country.”

08:21 PM

He's back!

It's been a quiet few weeks without Donald Trump, hasn't it? But after a short break the former president is due to burst back onto the political scene in Florida today with a speech to the Cpac conference.

Mr Trump is expected to attack Joe Biden over immigration and reassert himself as the man to beat in the race to be the Republican nominee in 2024. It's a long way away but today's speech could tell us how the former president will try to win his job back.

We'll cover every word live and have all the reaction from our US team from the conference in Orlando.