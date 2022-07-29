Donald Trump 'crashed' the set of 'The Wolf of Wall Street' and acted like a 'buffoon,' says star Cristin Milioti

Cristin Milioti in "The Wolf of Wall Street." Paramount

Cristin Milioti recalled to The Independent the time she met Donald Trump while shooting the movie.

It was during a scene she had with Leonardo DiCaprio in front of Trump Tower.

"He crashed the set and he was a complete and utter buffoon," she said.

Cristin Milioti was not impressed meeting Donald Trump on the set of "The Wolf of Wall Street."

Milioti, who played Teresa, the first wife of shrewd stockbroker Jordan Belfort (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) in the 2013 Martin Scorsese movie, recalled recently in an interview with The Independent her encounter with Trump years before he would become president.

The encounter occurred when Milioti and DiCaprio filmed a scene in the movie in front of Trump Tower in New York City when Teresa discovers Jordan has been cheating on her with Naomi (Margot Robbie).

"Ugh," said Milioti after The Independent writer Ellie Harrison asked if Trump ever showed up. "He crashed the set and he was a complete and utter buffoon, as we all know."

Milioti said that scene is also memorable for her because it was a 12-hour day in which she constantly slapped DiCaprio. As in the scene, Teresa is livid at Jordan, which leads to them getting a divorce.

"We shot from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. and we did that scene over and over and over," she said, noting that she actually hit DiCaprio a few times doing the scene.

"I just kind of slapped the hell out of him for 12 hours," she said.

Cristin Milioti and Leonardo DiCaprio in front of Trump Tower in "The Wolf of Wall Street." Paramount

This is not the first time someone on a movie set has had an uncomfortable experience with Trump.

Director Chris Columbus recalled to Insider for an interview marking the 30th anniversary of "Home Alone" that he had to deal with Trump for the movie's sequel when he wanted to shoot at The Plaza Hotel, which was owned by Trump at the time.

"Like most locations in New York City, you just pay a fee and you are allowed to shoot in that location," Columbus explained. "We approached The Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time because we wanted to shoot in the lobby. We couldn't rebuild The Plaza on a soundstage."

"Trump said OK. We paid the fee, but he also said, 'The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie,'" he continued. "So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen. So I said to my editor, 'Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience.'"

"But he did bully his way into the movie," Columbus added.

Read the original article on Insider